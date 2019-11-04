Simon Cowell Launching X Factor: ’The Band’ To Rival Little Mix’s ’The Search’ As Feud Rages On

4 November 2019, 11:33 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 12:25

X Factor's 'The Band' and Little Mix's 'The Search' will both air in 2020
X Factor's 'The Band' and Little Mix's 'The Search' will both air in 2020. Picture: Getty

Simon Cowell is launching X Factor: The Band to rival Little Mix's new talent show 'The Search', continuing his historic beef with the singers.

The X Factor’s Simon Cowell is set to launch a spinoff show, ‘The Band’, to rival Little Mix’sThe Search’ in which both competitions will search for the next big group.

Simon, who no longer represents the 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers due to a feud with their managers, told a tabloid he was initially part of the girl band's new show.

Little Mix Hated Their Name After Changing It & Thought It Would End Their Career

He said: “This is what really happened. I was approached to co-produce that show last year by Little Mix’s management. I told them the problem was we have a conflict of interest because we are launching X Factor The Band in 2020. We were told their show was going to launch in 2021."

He continued: “Then we had the fallout and find out Little Mix were bringing their show forward. Was that intentional because we are doing our show? I have no idea.

“But regardless, it was too much fun not to do this year. I would rather it was us doing it first. It 100 percent makes it more exciting there being a battle.”

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announced their BBC1 talent show last month, revealing they are searching for a band to support them on their summer 2020 tour.

The girls, who are set to launch their collection with Pretty Little Thing on 7 November, will be coaching hopefuls to become an all-male, all-female or mixed band, saying: “We want to create lots of incredible groups who really gel. As we have been there and done it ourselves, we know what it takes to make a group successful, and will be there to mentor them every step of the way.

“We want solo artists to audition as well as groups and every type of genre is welcome too.”

Simon admitted he wants to find a new band which will compete with Korean K-Pop acts such as BTS.

“K-Pop is ruling the world. This is a show to find a band to launch UK-Pop. It’s more than winning a record contract, it’s starting a new music wave.

“Every group will be put together by us – just like One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. It’s people who represent Britain’s version of K-Pop. That was always our plan. We’ve just brought it forward a bit.”

You can apply for the LM5 singers’ show now on the programme’s website and you have to be at least 16 to apply.

The closing date for applications is Friday 10 January.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Music News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix hated their name after being forced to change it

Little Mix Hated Their Name After Changing It & Thought It Would End Their Career
Chris Hughes gushes about Jesy Nelson at the Pride of Britain awards

Chris Hughes Reveals It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ With Little Mix's Jesy Nelson
Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 Tour: Set List, Dates And Who Is Supporting The Group?
The LM5 singers have cancelled the Australian leg of their tour

Little Mix Cancel Australia & New Zealand LM5 Tour Dates To ‘Focus On New Music’
This quiz will pick a Little Mix wallpaper for your phone

QUIZ: What Little Mix Lock Screen Should You Download Right Now?

Hot On Capital

Fans think Dua Lipa and James Charles look alike

Fans Think 'Don't Start Now' Star Dua Lipa And YouTuber James Charles Look Alike
Demi has come a long way.

Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘A Fighter’ In First Big Interview Since Her Overdose & Talks About New Music

Demi Lovato

Liam Payne and Stella Maxwell posed in their underwear for Hugo

Liam Payne And Stella Maxwell Roll Around Naked For Raunchiest Hugo Shoot Yet
Jungkook has been involved in a car accident

BTS' Jungkook Involved In Minor Car Crash

TikTok celebrities you need to follow

Celebrities On TikTok: 23 Celebrity Usernames You Need To Add On TikTok Right Now
Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Jax Jones and Ava Max are all confirmed to be playing night 1 of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Full Line-Up: See Who's Playing The UK’s Biggest Christmas Party

Jingle Bell Ball