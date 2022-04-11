Why Kylie Jenner Arrived Late To The Kardashians Premiere

11 April 2022, 13:38

Kylie Jenner fans have been speculating about why she wasn't pictured with her family at The Kardashians' premiere
Kylie Jenner fans have been speculating about why she wasn't pictured with her family at The Kardashians' premiere. Picture: Getty/@kyliejenner/Instagram
Fans have been theorising why Kylie Jenner didn’t attend the Kardashians premiere alongside her sisters despite appearing in pictures afterwards.

Kylie Jenner has sparked theories about why she was late to The Kardashians premiere last Friday.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters arrived late to the premiere of the family’s brand-new Hulu show and wasn’t pictured alongside the rest of her family who was in attendance.

Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Revisiting Her First Wedding

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and momager Kris were amongst those who were at the premiere together, as well as Scott Disick and his new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, and Travis Barker was also there to walk the red carpet with his three kids and fiancée.

Kim even made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the premiere, but fans were quick to theorise why Kylie arrived way later than her family, skipping the red carpet photos.

Kylie Jenner fans have theorised why she arrived at The Kardashians premiere late
Kylie Jenner fans have theorised why she arrived at The Kardashians premiere late. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner arrived at The Kardashians premiere much later on in the evening
Kylie Jenner arrived at The Kardashians premiere much later on in the evening. Picture: Getty

One fan took to TikTok to speculate whether the makeup mogul didn’t attend the premiere due to the prospect of unedited paparazzi photos being shared online.

The fan - @residualdata - pointed out that Kylie was the only family member to not be featured in any of the Getty Image snaps from the event - adding that the image supplier uses unedited pap shots, and if they have been edited, it’s a requirement to note in the caption.

Meanwhile, all of Kylie’s stunning snaps from the evening were shared on Instagram via her personal photographer - @therealspw - which typically allows the celeb more ‘control’ over the final edit and upload of the photo.

This comes just weeks after Kylie shared her postpartum struggles following the birth of her second baby - formerly named Wolf Webster.

She appeared at Disneyland with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi just days before the premiere, where she was dressed in cargo pants and an oversized hoodie.

Kylie wore a skin-tight white latex outfit to the premiere, where the mother-of-two looked incredible and fans have been obsessing over her outfit.

Kendall Jenner, however, didn’t attend the event, with E! Online reporting that she ‘tried really hard to be there and support the family but was really sick’.

