Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Revisiting Her First Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to a Las Vegas wedding! Here is the lowdown on her first impulsive wedding with a former flame...

We're all still shocked after Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she married Travis Barker in a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding ceremony after the Grammy Awards on April 3.

Although The Kardashians star went on to reveal that the nuptials were unlicensed and 'practice' for the official grande event they have in the works, fans have unearthed Kourtney's other unofficial wedding...

Diehard fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will remember scenes of another Sin City wedding from all the way back in season one – circa 2007 (oh how the time flies).

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since January 2021. Picture: Alamy

Scenes from the sixth episode of the inaugural season, show Kourtney *almost* getting married to her previous partner Scott Disick – with who she now shares three children; Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

At the time, Scott and Kourt had only been dating for a year but they went on to have a nine-year-long relationship, they ultimately called it quits in 2015.

The mum-of-three planned to wed Scott in Las Vegas during a family trip back in 2007, Kourtney was 28 at the time and Scott, 24.

The Kardashian clan seemed to have rallied around the eldest sibling's impulsive wedding this time around to Travis Barker, but that wasn't the case back in the day...

Kris Jenner shared her displeasure with the elopement, saying to the camera: "This is wrong. You’ve got hot pink flowers, and you’re standing under plastic roses."

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian nearly married on KUWTK's first season. Picture: KUWTK

Kourtney and Scott called off the wedding last-minute. Picture: KUWTK

"This feels wrong. You're rushing it," the momager professed during the episode.

Ultimately the couple didn't go through with their impromptu trip down the aisle, with Kourtney explaining: "This feels so rushed and just not right.

"I never really thought about what my wedding would be but this is certainly not it."

Kourtney Kardashian may have had two Las Vegas weddings but she's about to embark on her first marriage with fiancé Travis!

All signs are pointing toward a lavish ceremony between the two lovebirds, the reality star recently told Kimmy Kimmel in an interview that her latest nuptials doesn't maker her "fake married".

She gushed over their decision to have a 'practice' wedding, saying: "We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."

