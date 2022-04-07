Kourtney Kardashian Dishes On 'Practice' Wedding To Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has spoken about her recent last-minute wedding to Travis Barker, revealing that did "what was in the heart" despite not having a marriage license.

Kourtney Kardashian has spilt the tea on her spontaneous wedding to Travis Barker, branding the occasion as 'practice' before their official big day!

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in Las Vegas in the early hours of the morning following the Grammys, a few days later the mother-of-three took to Instagram to announce that she had married her drummer beau – without a license!

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 42-year-old divulged a little more information on the last-minute nuptials, calling the experience came from the heart.

The entire clan were chatting to Kimmel about their new reality show, Kourtney was joined by Kim, Kendall, Khloé and momager Kris as they promoted The Kardashians, which will be coming to Hulu on April 14.

Jimmy wasted no time in quizzing Kourtney on her surprise wedding to her Blink 182 fiancé, he said: “You’re the Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married.”

To which the loved-up star replied: "It’s not called fake married."

Kourtney stated "there was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," with sister Kim chiming in, "isn't everything 24/7 there?".

The 'newlywed' revealed that they decided to go forward with the elopement despite the lack of license, she said: 'That's what I thought, and I’m like, ‘Are you guys lying?’”.

"We asked, like, five times. What do we have to do to make this happen?"

The SKIMS owner drew from her own experiences with Las Vegas nuptials: “'I feel like when I did it, it was 3 in the morning.” Kim was first got married in Sin City at 19-years-old to music producer Damon, they divorced shortly after.

Kourtney gushed: "We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."

When she announced the news on Instagram, she wrote: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Looks like an official wedding from the happy couple may be just around the corner...

