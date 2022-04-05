Kylie Jenner Shows Off Real Hair As She Embraces All-Natural Look During Family Outing

5 April 2022, 11:48

Kylie Jenner swapped her full glam for an all-natural look during her Disneyland trip
Kylie Jenner swapped her full glam for an all-natural look during her Disneyland trip. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram/Alamy
Kylie Jenner has embraced her naturally short hair as she stepped out with Travis Scott for the first time in months.

Kylie Jenner has fans obsessed with her naturally short hair as the makeup mogul headed to Disneyland with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi, 4.

The 24-year-old opted for an all-natural look as she sported her real hair and went makeup-free for the outing, which is also the first time Kylie and Travis have publicly stepped out together in months.

The lip kit queen was spotted by a fan in a TikTok clip upload by @johnnymetro77 - where she can be seen rocking a fresh face in a casual all-black outfit, ditching her usual glam.

Here’s When Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Will Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Kylie Jenner had her first outing with Travis Scott in months
Kylie Jenner had her first outing with Travis Scott in months. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner has been sporting her naturally short hair
Kylie Jenner has been sporting her naturally short hair. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie can be seen strolling along at Disneyland alongside her nanny, who pushed Stormi in a wagon.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister gave birth to her son in February - who was understandably absent during the family outing.

Kylie and Travis decided to change their baby boy's name from Wolf Webster just a few weeks after naming him, revealing that they had a change of heart as it 'didn't feel like him'.

Kylie Jenner looked stunning as she went makeup-free at Disneyland
Kylie Jenner looked stunning as she went makeup-free at Disneyland. Picture: @johnnymetro77/TikTok
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner ditched her usual full-glam for a natural look during her family outing
Kylie Jenner ditched her usual full-glam for a natural look during her family outing. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

However, although the Kylie Skin founder is yet to announce her son’s new name, fans have speculated it could be Jacques, to pay tribute to the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper’s real name - Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Kylie’s dad Caitlyn also revealed recently that the couple have already landed on another name that she loves, but are waiting to announce it.

It’s fair to say fans have been super invested in the name change, so there are definitely a lot of people on standby waiting to hear the new name whenever Kylie is ready to do so.

