Kylie Jenner Has A New Name For Son & Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She Changed It

29 March 2022, 14:50

Kylie Jenner has officially decided on a new name for her son, formerly Wolf Webster
Kylie Jenner has officially decided on a new name for her son, formerly Wolf Webster. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner changed her baby boy’s name from Wolf Webster and Caitlyn Jenner has now explained why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott last month; a baby boy who they formerly named Wolf Webster.

The makeup mogul announced just a short few weeks later that they decided to change their son’s name but are yet to reveal the new name.

Following weeks of fan theories about what Kylie could’ve named her child, the 24-year-old’s dad Caitlyn Jenner has spoken about where the name change came from.

Kylie Jenner’s ‘Strict Rules’ For Her Four Nannies Who Help Look After Stormi And Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner has already picked out a new name for her son, according to Caitlyn Jenner
Kylie Jenner has already picked out a new name for her son, according to Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner opened up about why Kylie changed her son's name
Caitlyn Jenner opened up about why Kylie changed her son's name. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to ET, she revealed that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner star has, in fact, already decided on a new name for her bundle of joy.

“[Kylie] has not officially announced it,” said Caitlyn, “We have discussed this a lot.

“I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself, and it's very difficult.” 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two
Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Caitlyn went on to add: “When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name.

"That’s Kylie’s decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good."

Fans are already super invested in what the reality TV star has named her son, so we’ll have to wait and see!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kardashian fans are convinced Julia Fox sounds like Kim during a red carpet interview at the Oscars

Fans Confused Over Julia Fox’s ‘Kim Kardashian Voice’ In New Interview

Kim Kardashian has apologised for her latest viral interview

Kim Kardashian Apologises For 'Get Up And Work' Advice To Women

Will Smith issues a public apology to Chris Rock

Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock For Oscars Slap: "Violence Is Poisonous"

How Perrie Edwards celebrated the special occasion

Inside Perrie Edwards' First Mother’s Day With Baby Axel & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star