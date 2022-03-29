Kylie Jenner Has A New Name For Son & Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She Changed It

Kylie Jenner has officially decided on a new name for her son, formerly Wolf Webster. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner changed her baby boy’s name from Wolf Webster and Caitlyn Jenner has now explained why.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott last month; a baby boy who they formerly named Wolf Webster.

The makeup mogul announced just a short few weeks later that they decided to change their son’s name but are yet to reveal the new name.

Following weeks of fan theories about what Kylie could’ve named her child, the 24-year-old’s dad Caitlyn Jenner has spoken about where the name change came from.

Kylie Jenner has already picked out a new name for her son, according to Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about why Kylie changed her son's name. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to ET, she revealed that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner star has, in fact, already decided on a new name for her bundle of joy.

“[Kylie] has not officially announced it,” said Caitlyn, “We have discussed this a lot.

“I think I have a lot of experience on naming people, especially trying to name yourself, and it's very difficult.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Caitlyn went on to add: “When you have a little child, you know the little baby comes out and you think of what it should be, but then you get them in your arms and you play with them and spend time with them and say, ‘I don’t know if that name fits, maybe it’s another name.

"That’s Kylie’s decision. When she officially announces it, but honestly, I think this is very good."

Fans are already super invested in what the reality TV star has named her son, so we’ll have to wait and see!

