Kylie Jenner’s ‘Strict Rules’ For Her Four Nannies Who Help Look After Stormi And Baby Boy

Kylie Jenner has four nannies who help out raising Stormi and her son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has four nannies who are said to be on call 24/7 to help out with her daughter Stormi and newborn son.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has two children with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott - 4-year-old daughter Stormi and her newborn baby boy.

Amid her hectic schedule running her businesses for her makeup line, Kylie Skin, swimwear range and more, the makeup mogul has hired four nannies over the years to help her raise Stormi and her son, formerly named Wolf.

Kylie Jenner Fans Are Just Realising She Changed Stormi’s Name As Well As Wolf's

As imaginable, the Kardashians have been known to have selective hiring processes for their nannies, and Kylie’s are said to work under strict rules including ‘thick manuals’ and ‘exhausting schedules’.

It was reported by HollywoodLife back in 2018 that Kylie decided to hire four nannies to help look after Stormi after she welcomed her firstborn.

Kylie Jenner reportedly has four nannies to help her with her two kids. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is said to have hired her nannies after not sleeping for 3 days after welcoming Stormi. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She apparently ‘had every intention’ of raising Stormi without babysitters alongside her momager Kris, but changed her mind after she ‘went three nights in a row without sleeping’, with the publication adding she ‘broke down and hired night nurses’.

According to Radar, the nannies are on call 24/7 and have to go through a vetting process involving ‘having backgrounds checked and good references’ as well as ‘auditions’, as per VIX.

The babysitters reportedly need to be ‘elegant, intelligent and have a ‘pleasant personality’.

It’s previously been reported via this tabloid that Kylie’s older sister Kim doesn’t allow phones on nannies during work hours, with it being classed as ‘a fireable offence to be caught with one’.

Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two; Stormi and her son. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Kardashian sisters are said to pay their nannies $100,000 per year. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“There is also a manual, a very thick one, for the nannies about Kim's rules, and how they treat and interact with the kids,” alleges the tabloid.

“Every day is planned from the moment they wake up to the moment they go to sleep.”

Nannies for the Kardashian-Jenner family are also said to be asked to sign NDA’s, where ‘the fine for breach of contract is no less than $10million’, according to Vix.

Of course, the hard work comes with a staggering salary attached to it as Radar previously reported that Kim’s three nannies earn $100,000 per year, so Kylie’s are assumably earning a similar amount.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital