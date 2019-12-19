Love Island Push Back Winter Series Start Date After Caroline Flack Arrest

19 December 2019, 10:15 | Updated: 19 December 2019, 10:30

Love Island winter begins 12 January
Love Island winter begins 12 January. Picture: ITV2

ITV has pushed back the start date of winter Love Island.

After an initial start date of 8 January, winter Love Island will now launch on 12 January after the show’s host Caroline Flack stepped down from the role following her arrest.

The question of who will take over the job now remains in question, with Laura Whitmore said to be the front-runner for the hosting slot.

Olivia Attwood 'In Talks' To Be Love Island's 'Aftersun' Presenter After Caroline Flack Steps Down

Announcing the start date on Thursday, ITV2 tweeted: “January, don’t be such a melt. It’s time to thaw out those inflatables, @loveisland BACK! #LoveIsland returns Sunday 12 January @ITV2.”

Some of the campaigns for the new series had already aired, starring Caroline in the adverts, so a lot of the promotional material will apparently have to be re-filmed.

Caroline was arrested and charged for assault by beating on Friday 13 December, after police were called to her London home following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Announcing she’s stepping down from her five-year job, the 40-year-old said in a statement: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life. While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

“However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for Series 6. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.”

Laura – who is in a relationship with the series’ narrator Iain Stirling – has been having secret discussions with ITV about replacing her good pal Caroline, according to the tabloids.

ITV apparently 'want to keep it in the family', and have reportedly chosen Laura because she knows the production crew well after visiting her boyfriend on set through the summers.

Winter Love Island will be set in South Africa for the first time, with a brand new cast for the first series of 2020.

While there may be a new presenter for the winter edition of the show, fans are predicting Caroline will return for the summer series.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Showbiz News

Latest Love Island News

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Love Island Voiceover Iain Stirling’s Relationship: Inside Their Romance

Features

Caroline Flack is dating tennis player Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack’s Dating History – From Current Boyfriend Lewis Burton To Ex Harry Styles

Features

Love Island will likely have a new host for the 2020 winter series

Who Will Host Love Island Winter As Caroline Flack Steps Down From Series Six? Emily Atack & Maura Higgins Amongst The Rumours
Caroline Flack could be replaced by Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore ‘Had Secret Chat’ With ITV To Host Love Island After Caroline Flack Quit
Olivia Attwood could be the new host of Aftersun

Olivia Attwood 'In Talks' To Be Love Island's 'Aftersun' Presenter After Caroline Flack Steps Down

Hot On Capital

Lewis Capaldi feared Camila Cabello's fame would overshadow his song

Lewis Capaldi Turned Down Camila Cabello For A Collaboration On 'Someone You Loved'
Camila Cabello apologies as old Tumblr posts resurface

Camila Cabello Apologises For "Language That I’m Deeply Ashamed Of And Will Regret Forever"
2019's most liked Instagram photos

The Most Liked Instagram Posts Of 2019: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber & Kylie Jenner

Features

Christmas Day's festive films

All The Christmas Films Showing On TV On Christmas Day: From The Snowman To Home Alone
Liam Payne said he 'could think of four people' he'd like to collaborate with

Liam Payne Says He Wants To ‘Collaborate With Four People’ – Sending One Direction Fans Into Meltdown

Liam Payne

Stormzy's 'Superheroes' paid homage to Tracy Beaker

Stormzy Samples Tracy Beaker Theme Tune In New Song 'Superheroes'

More Movies & TV News

Is Harry Styles in the new Star Wars movie?

Has Harry Styles Got A Secret Cameo As A Stormtrooper In The New Star Wars Movie?

Harry Styles

You season two returns 26 December

You Season 2: New Trailer, Release Date, And All The Details Of The Netflix Series
Caroline Flack has quit Love Island

Love Island’s Caroline Flack’s Six-Figure Brand Deal ‘Put On Hold’ Following Assault Arrest
Caroline Flack posted the news on Instagram.

Caroline Flack Confirms She’s Standing Down As Love Island Host Following Assault Arrest
Roman and Anne-Sophie are more in love than ever.

Roman Kemp Reveals Marriage And Kids Feels Like A ‘Natural Progression’ For Him And Girlfriend Anne-Sophie As The Pair Pose In Joint Magazine Shoot