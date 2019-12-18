Olivia Attwood 'In Talks' To Be Love Island's 'Aftersun' Presenter After Caroline Flack Steps Down

Olivia Attwood could be the new host of Aftersun. Picture: ITV2 Love Island/ Instagram @oliviajade_attwood

Olivia Attwood could be the new presenter of the 'Love Island' winter series after making the nation fall in love with her on the dating show and 'The Only Way Is Essex'.

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood is rumoured to be in the running for the show's Sunday night Aftersun show after Caroline Flack announced she's stepping back from her presenting duties following an arrest for assault.

Dan Osborne Publicly Apologises To Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Heartfelt Statement Following Cheating Allegations

Olivia, who starred in the 2017 series of the show, has gone on to have a hugely successful TV career, having appeared on Celebs Go Dating and stars on The Only Way Is Essex.

A source has told the MailOnline: "She knows exactly what the islanders will be going through. Olivia has really proven herself as a TV star."

"The team at ITV have a great working relationship with her and feel she'll bring her experience as a former islander to the show, plus the fact they love she alway speaks her mind."

"Bosses have already scheduled meetings with Olivia to discuss the role but hope she'll be the one to sign on the dotted line."

The TOWIE star posted about it being a 'sad day' after Caroline Flack announced she was stepping away from her presenting duties after her arrest for assault over an incident with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

She wrote: "Really sad day... what this woman has done for the show and the way she has always looked out for the islanders is remarkable. Big shoes to fill until the summer."

Olivia Attwood says there's 'big shoes to fill' after Caroline Flack. Picture: Instagram @oliviajade_Attwood

Caroline announced she wouldn't be returning to present the first ever winter series of the show after a series of allegations in her personal life, something she says she can't currently comment on because of legal proceedings.

She wrote: "While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

"In order not to detract from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down from Series 6."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News