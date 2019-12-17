Dan Osborne Publicly Apologises To Wife Jacqueline Jossa With Heartfelt Statement Following Cheating Allegations

Dan Osborne publicly apologised to his girlfriend. Picture: Shutterstock

Dan Osborne issued a statement on Instagram to publicly apologise to his wife Jacqueline Jossa following recent cheating allegations.

While Jacqueline Jossa took on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, her marriage was hit with allegations husband Dan Osborne had been unfaithful.

Less than a week into the show, campmate Myles Stephenson apparently told Jacqueline her husband had a fling with Gabby Allen last year, and days later it was reported Dan had a threesome with his Celebrity Big Brother co-stars.

Jacqueline Jossa Finally Addresses Dan Osborne Cheating Claims During TV Interview And Says She Wants To ‘Restart’ Their Marriage

After Jacqueline left the jungle she quickly patched things up with her beau, insisting during a recent appearance on Lorraine their marriage is “ok”.

Dan Osborne issued this statement to say sorry to his wife. Picture: Dan Osborne/Instagram

Finally putting an end to the dramatic few weeks, Dan shared a statement on Instagram to apologise for what he’s put his wife through.

He began: “So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family."

Dan said he’s learnt from his mistakes before apologising to his “beautiful wife” and their family.

The former TOWIE star continued: “I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my three incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be.”

He finished his statement saying the couple are looking to a future “filled with love and happiness” and they are ending the year “stronger than ever”.

While Jacqueline was in the jungle, it emerged she demanded a phone call to her husband after Myles claimed Dan had a fling with Love Island star Gabby.

Dan was then faced with more cheating allegations as he jetted out to Australia to await his wife’s arrival.

Putting the drama aside once the show came to an end, Jacqueline told Lorraine Kelly on ITV her husband “knows he’s done wrong”.

She said: “The thing is, it’s really funny because we've been going it for two years - this isn’t new for me.

“It got brought up again because of Myles but at the same time, I was glad it made me think about it, I didn't have a choice but to think about it... but it helped me.

“I want to hit the restart button, it’s been two years of me giving him hell, he knows he’s done wrong, there's lots of stuff that’s not true that I can’t talk about for legal reasons, but we're OK.”

Dan threw his wife a welcome home party when they returned to the UK, complete with a Prosecco station, a celebration cake and a buffet table.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News