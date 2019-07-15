Love Island Viewers Claim ITV2 Show Has Turned Into TOWIE Following Dramatic Night Club Episode

Love Island viewers are complaining the show looked more like The Only Way Is Essex on Sunday night’s dramatic episode.

Sunday night’s Love Island (14th July) saw the contestants given the chance to let their hair down at a nearby beach club, but what was supposed to be a relaxing evening of partying saw one couple split up and another told to separate.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan came to logger heads at the club, after he told Anna Vakili he’d like to kiss her during a game of ‘snog, marry, pie’ – leaving partner Belle fuming before he had the chance to ‘propose’ to her.

The couple had an explosive row, which saw Belle in tears and tell her man he’d “mugged her off” before they decided to call it quits.

The Love Island cast were treated to a club night but it looked more like TOWIE. Picture: ITV2

Another moment saw Amber Gill sit down with former partner Michael Griffiths to tell him she still has feelings for him, and their chat left Michael’s partner Joanna Chimonides raging as she told him to stop speaking about it.

Each of the dramatic scenes outside of the villa had viewers convinced the show had become more like TOWIE.

“Why was #LoveIsland like TOWIE?” one person tweeted, as another said: “Is this Love Island or TOWIE?”

“Are we watching TOWIE? #LoveIsland,” wrote another, as a fourth said: “That island club was like a scene from TOWIE.”

Love Island seems to have turned into some kind of Made in Chelsea or Towie show with this trip to the Island Club #loveisland — Love Island Bants and Rants 🏝️💯 (@LoveIslandGB) July 14, 2019

This club scene looks like it belongs in the only way is Essex 🤦🏽‍♂️ #loveisland — Dom Lever (@_DomLever) July 14, 2019

Love island moving like Towie it’s that staged — LukeB (@luke_benham) July 14, 2019

Toward the end of the episode, host Caroline Flack arrived at the club to tell the islanders which couples received the fewest votes.

Jordan Hames and Anna and Michael and Joanna were the two couples left at risk, but after a vote from their fellow islanders Jordan and Anna were saved.

Michael and Joanna were then told one of them must leave, and the other must stay on the island. Viewers are now predicting Joanna will be the one to leave, meaning Michael will have the chance return to Amber.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After