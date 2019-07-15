Love Island Viewers Claim ITV2 Show Has Turned Into TOWIE Following Dramatic Night Club Episode

15 July 2019, 10:58

Love Island viewers are complaining the show looked more like The Only Way Is Essex on Sunday night’s dramatic episode.

Sunday night’s Love Island (14th July) saw the contestants given the chance to let their hair down at a nearby beach club, but what was supposed to be a relaxing evening of partying saw one couple split up and another told to separate.

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan came to logger heads at the club, after he told Anna Vakili he’d like to kiss her during a game of ‘snog, marry, pie’ – leaving partner Belle fuming before he had the chance to ‘propose’ to her.

The couple had an explosive row, which saw Belle in tears and tell her man he’d “mugged her off” before they decided to call it quits.

The Love Island cast were treated to a club night but it looked more like TOWIE
The Love Island cast were treated to a club night but it looked more like TOWIE. Picture: ITV2

Another moment saw Amber Gill sit down with former partner Michael Griffiths to tell him she still has feelings for him, and their chat left Michael’s partner Joanna Chimonides raging as she told him to stop speaking about it.

Each of the dramatic scenes outside of the villa had viewers convinced the show had become more like TOWIE.

“Why was #LoveIsland like TOWIE?” one person tweeted, as another said: “Is this Love Island or TOWIE?”

“Are we watching TOWIE? #LoveIsland,” wrote another, as a fourth said: “That island club was like a scene from TOWIE.”

Toward the end of the episode, host Caroline Flack arrived at the club to tell the islanders which couples received the fewest votes.

Jordan Hames and Anna and Michael and Joanna were the two couples left at risk, but after a vote from their fellow islanders Jordan and Anna were saved.

Michael and Joanna were then told one of them must leave, and the other must stay on the island. Viewers are now predicting Joanna will be the one to leave, meaning Michael will have the chance return to Amber.

