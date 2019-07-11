Amber Gill Delights Love Island Viewers As She Beats Love Rival Joanna Chimonides In Getting Michael Griffiths' Heart Racing In Lap Dance Challenge

11 July 2019, 11:17

Amber Gill got Michael Griffiths' heart racing more than Joanna Chimonides
Amber Gill got Michael Griffiths' heart racing more than Joanna Chimonides. Picture: ITV2

Amber Gill had the last laugh during the Love Island lap dance challenge as she set Michael Griffiths' pulse rate soaring.

Love Island star Amber Gill’s sexy lap dance may have had love rival Joanna Chimonides laughing, but we bet the Essex girl didn’t feel so smug when she discovered it was Amber who sent Michael Griffiths’ heart rate skyrocketing.

The contestants were tasked with teasing the opposite sex while scantily-clad in raunchy outfits – something Curtis Pritchard took to an entirely different level.

Joanna Chimonides smirked when she discovered Amber Gill sent her man's heart rate skyrocketing
Joanna Chimonides smirked when she discovered Amber Gill sent her man's heart rate skyrocketing. Picture: ITV2

Amber strutted into the garden in a figure-hugging corset complete with a mini skirt and feathered scarf, and the face Michael pulled when he saw her coming towards them said it all.

Meanwhile, on the balcony Joanna was seen laughing at her co-star but when the results were read out it was Amber who had the last laugh as Joanna smirked awkwardly.

The moment sparked some hilarious reactions on Twitter, as viewers cheered at their TV screens.

“Joanna did the most with all that crawling and all Amber had to do was walk by,” one person pointed out, as another said: “Even Michael knew he didn’t stand a chance when Amber came out.”

“Michael’s heart rate raised by Amber the most? You can run but you can’t hide,” tweeted a third viewer, as a fourth said: “Joanna really crawled all over the floor for nothing, amber just walked down and Michael was already grinning from ear to ear... see how the Lord works in mysterious ways.”

Maura also set the Twittersphere alight, after performing a steamy lap dance which involved straddling and kissing love interest Curtis – a moment which had his co-stars leaping out of their seats.

The Irish beauty was declared “an icon” on social media, after strutting into the garden in a flesh-flashing catsuit.

