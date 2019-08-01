Love Island’s Tommy Fury And Molly-Mae Hague Spark Split Fears As Their Instagram Pages Remain Silent

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have fans fearing they've split. Picture: ITV2 / Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Are Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague still together? The stars' lack of Instagram presence since Love Island ended has sparked concerns from viewers they’ve split.

Social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague and boxer Tommy Fury are yet to share any updates on their Instagram accounts since Love Island ended, despite the fact they have a combined following of over 4.8 million.

Three days since Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea scooped the £50k prize money, Molly-Mae and Tommy have remained silent on social media while their fellow finalist couples have posted numerous updates to confirm they’re still together.

Maura Higgins recently shared an update to show she’d returned to Ireland with partner Curtis Pritchard, and the dancer will no doubt meet the rest of her family.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury came second on Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

India Reynolds and Ovie Soko have even been posting snaps of one another, with the model revealing he finally asked for her phone number when they returned to home soil.

But Tommy and Molly have so far remained off of Instagram, with many fans beginning to question if they’re still even together.

“Why is every islander but Molly Mae and Tommy posting on Instagram story?” One person tweeted, as another said: “Molly and Tommy aint posted on Instagram yet bet shes binned him off and doesn’t know what to say because we were all right [sic].”

“Been checking Tommy and Molly Mae’s Instagram every 10 minutes to check if they’ve posted anything. I’m so confused why they haven’t cos everyone else has,” tweeted another fan, as a fourth wrote: “Why are Tommy and Molly not using Instagram? Thought they had their phones back.”

Tommy and Molly were the runners-up of Love Island 2019, but days before the final the islanders had to vote for the couple they thought should be dumped from the island, with Tommy and his girlfriend voting Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan.

When Anton and Belle left the villa, Belle called her co-star “two-faced” after discovering Molly and Tommy had voted to dump them, but Molly hit back at her claims saying they didn’t use any tactics in who they voted for.

She told the Metro: “I’ve not got my phone back so I’ve not seen any of this, but it is a shame. Tommy and I are hopefully going to speak to Anton and Belle when we get out, and just chat to them about it.

“No, no tactics used at all, absolutely none,” she added.

“People can say what they want, and they’re entitled to their opinions, but we had to choose someone at the end of the day. We had to pick a couple. It was hard but we did what we did and it was a joint decision between Tommy and I. There were no tactics involved whatsoever.

"As for being fake, I spoke last night in the show… Tommy knows how I feel about him, I know how I feel about Tommy. The Islanders know how I feel about him because we made it to the final, we made it through a lot of the Islander votes…

"I think if I had been fake at all, we definitely wouldn’t have made it that far. The people that really matter to me know how I feel about Tommy, and that’s all that really matters at the end of the day.”

Tommy and Molly were runners up in the Love Island final, while Ovie Soko and India Reynolds came third and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins finished fourth.

