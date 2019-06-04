Love Island Spoilers: Tommy Fury Reveals He's A Hannah Montana Stan As The Islanders Get Intimate

4 June 2019, 16:57 | Updated: 4 June 2019, 17:00

Episode 2 of Love Island will see the cast get intimate
Episode 2 of Love Island will see the cast get intimate. Picture: ITV2

Love Island episode two will see the Islanders get intimate, while Tommy Fury makes one very surprising confession.

Love Island returns to ITV2 at 9pm tonight, and as we see each of the couples get to know each other/have doubts about one another, late arrivals Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard will be trying to find partners of their own.

What Happened On Love Island Last Night? Season 5, Episode 1 Recap

Tommy is adamant to get his soft side across, and in episode two of season five tonight he’ll tell his co-stars about his love for Hannah Montana (we didn’t see that one coming).

The Islanders will play a game of 'slide into the DMs'
The Islanders will play a game of 'slide into the DMs'. Picture: ITV2
Tommy Fury is adamant to show his co-stars his softer side
Tommy Fury is adamant to show his co-stars his softer side. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to the girls, including Anna Vakili, Lucie Donlan, Amber Gill, and Amy Hart, the boxer admits: “It’s mad because everyone judges me on my last name as being a d***head but I am anything but that. I love Hannah Montana for God’s sake! There isn’t one bad bone in my body.”

A few of the cast also get to share a kiss, with Anna and Sherif even getting cosy under the covers.

During a challenge of ‘slide into the DMs’, the girls and boys must slide into a pool of slime to collect and read a secret out about one of the girls. Once they think they’ve guessed who the secret belongs to they then have to plant a kiss on that girl.

Anna and Sherif will also share a kiss and a cuddle
Anna and Sherif will also share a kiss and a cuddle. Picture: ITV2

Lucie and Joe will share a smooch, as well as Anna and Sherif – who spend a cosy night cuddling in bed together on their first night together.

Meanwhile, Amber finds herself attracted to Tommy but he’ll make it no secret he’s also got his eyes on Lucie.

We’ll also see Curtis drawn to both Amy and Yewande, saying in the Beach Hut: “I hadn’t actually spoken to Yewande before the challenge so I actually maybe would have liked to have given her a cheeky little peck.”

Yewande admits she has a soft spot for Curtis, but Amy is also adamant he likes her back.

To find out who Curtis and Tommy couple up with watch Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

