Love Island's Paige Responds To Islanders' Criticism Of Her On The Show

Paige Thorne has addressed the criticism... Picture: ITV/Fancy A Chat

By Capital FM

Paige Thorne has spoken about the negative claims that have come out after Love Island on a podcast, saying she's "not about that".

Paige Thorne has responded to criticism after her Love Island cast-mates branded her antics on the show as "not nice".

Season eight of the hit ITV2 dating show wrapped earlier this month, with the Islanders all putting in their two cents about the culture within the villa since landing back in the UK after their summers of love.

Most recently, Danica Taylor went on the record saying that she wished she had confronted Paige over the way she was treated, saying she "let a lot of things slide".

The likes of bombshell Nathalia Campos and Casa Amor babe Coco Lodge have also spoken out about their relationships with Paige, leading the 24-year-old to defend herself, saying: "People have got to do what they've got to do.”

Paige addressed the claims, calling them "not my vibe.". Picture: ITV

The Welsh reality star addressed the claims during an appearance on a podcast by Love Island season seven contestant Toby Aromolaran, Fancy A Chat.

Toby questioned Paige about the culture of Islanders talking about each other during press after the show, with the paramedic responding: "If you've got to talk s*** about someone else to keep yourself relevant, that's fine. It's not my vibe."

She continued: "Why can't you focus on yourself and all the positive things, rather than talk s*** about anyone else?"

Paige went on to state that she doesn't let the comments from her cast-mates affect her, saying to host Toby: "I'm not about that. I'm in my little positive bubble and I stay firmly inside it."

Paige set the record straight on Toby Aromolaran's podcast. Picture: Fancy A Chat

Danica Taylor got candid when talking about her experiences with Paige. Picture: Danica Taylor/Instagram

"People just want to try to pop it sometimes but it's impenetrable, so no," she summed up.

“A lot of people are going to try to drag you down,” Toby rephrased, with Paige replying "they try”.

Earlier this week, Danica revealed to On Demand Entertainment that she felt "quite sad" watching some episodes of Love Island back.

"Not gonna lie, watching it back, I've seen sort of the way Paige was when Antigoni left and it was very clear she wanted me to go," she said.

"Like I've done nothing wrong and you're blatantly mouthing things across the firepit to insinuate like 'what the hell why is Danica still here?'"

Danica was vocal about her regrets: "In the moment, looking back, I wish I'd said things."

