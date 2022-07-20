Where Is Love Island’s Nathalia Campos From, What’s Her Age And What’s Her Job?

Nathalia Campos is from Brazil. Picture: ITV / Nathalia Campos/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Get to know Love Island bombshell Nathalia Campos, from Brazil.

Love Island just got four new bombshells; Reece Ford, Lacey Edwards, Jamie Allen and Nathalia Campos, contestants sent in to test all the couples in their final couple of weeks in the villa.

Nathalia is already turning heads and the social media influencer is no doubt set to ruffle some feathers amongst some of the settled couples, including Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew LePage.

Originally from Brazil, Nathalia is heading into the villa to focus on finding love, saying in her pre-arrival interview she has ‘high standards’ and ‘I like to be treated right.’

“I think I am single because I haven’t met someone who is willing to treat me right and the way I deserve to be treated,” she said.

Get to know Love Island bombshell Nathalia right here...

Nathalia Campos is a Love Island bombshell. Picture: Nathalia Campos/Instagram

How old is Nathalia from Love Island?

Nathalia is 23 years old, the same age as some of her co-stars including Luca, Tasha and Indiyah.

Ekin-Su and Davide are the oldest contestants in the villa at the moment at 27 years old. Dumped islanders Jay Younger and Charlie Radnedge were 28.

Where is Love Island’s Nathalia from?

Nathalia is from Brazil but she now lives in London.

What is Nathalia’s job?

Nathalia is an operations manager and content creator.

Instagram is no-doubt a part time job for the bombshell as she’d already racked up over 30k followers before entering Love Island.

Nathalia Campos is a content creator. Picture: Nathalia Campos/Instagram

Nathalia Campos arrived on Love Island with 3 other bombshells. Picture: ITV2

How tall is Love Island’s Nathalia?

Nathalia is 5’11” according to her Instagram bio!

She’s the same height as fellow islander Luca.

Does Nathalia have Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Love Island’s Nathalia @nathaliaxcampos.

She posts mostly fashion content and snaps from her travels around the world.

