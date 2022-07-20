Love Island 2022 Bombshell Lacey Edwards: Age, Job And All Her Important Facts Revealed

20 July 2022, 21:00

Love Island Lacey Edwards drinking
Love Island has brought in a last-minute bombshell in the form of Lacey Edwards. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Lacey Edwards is off to find love in the ITV2 villa but who is she? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know.

The Love Island 2022 competition is about to get even hotter as ITV2 are introducing yet another female dancer in the form of bombshell Lacey Edwards.

Her, plus three other hot new contestants, are entering the villa at the last moment in an attempt to find love, turn heads and cause a whole lot of drama before the all-important final.

Talking about her potential to steal a guy, Lace said: "I am definitely competitive, probably too much. I’ve grown up at auditions with a thousand girls competing for five places and if you don’t want it and you’re not competitive, there’s no point showing up.

“I feel like it’s the same with guys within this context, we’ve all gone in to find someone and just because I am coming in later does not mean that I am not going to give it my all. There’s no problem with stepping on toes, I am a dancer, I can avoid them…”

When Are The Parents Going Into Love Island Series 8?

What Exactly Does ‘Opening The Salon’ Mean In Love Island?

So who exactly is Lacey? How old is she? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the new Love Island contestant:

Lacey Edwards drinking in Paris wearing a white dress
Lacey Edwards is looking for love after working in Paris. Picture: Lacey Edwards/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Lacey Edwards?

Neither the youngest or oldest contestant this year, this bombshell is right in the middle at 25 years old.

Where Is Lacey Edwards from?

Lacey is from Swindon, however, you will rarely find her there. Her career means she is never in one place for long and she's recently been spending a lot of time on a contract in France.

What is Love Island Lacey's job?

Just like Danica and Tasha, Lacey is a full-time and professional dancer.

"I’ve been dancing all over the world since I was 18 when I moved to France," she said.

"I recently came to one of the ends of my contracts in France and I was like I am really ready to meet someone and my friends were like why haven’t you applied for Love Island before you’re literally perfect for it."

What is Lacey Edwards' Instagram?

You can find Lacey, and all her dancing adventures, over @layedwards

More News

See more More News

Get to know Love Island's new bombshell Jamie Allen from his age and Instagram to his football career

Meet Love Island Bombshell Jamie Allen: His Football Career, Age & Instagram

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

Everything we know about Harry Styles' rumoured 'Pleasing' nail polish line

All The Info On Harry Styles' Very Own 'Pleasing' Nail Polish Line

Omaze is teaming up with Global's Make Some Noise

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw Is Teaming Up With Global’s Make Some Noise - Here's How To Enter
Viewers think they've predicted who will be dumped from Love Island tonight

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Fans Are Convinced They Know Who Will Be Dumped

Kylie Jenner has come under fire for taking 3-minute flights on her private jet

Kylie Jenner Private Jet Backlash: What's Really Going On

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star