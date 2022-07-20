Love Island 2022 Bombshell Lacey Edwards: Age, Job And All Her Important Facts Revealed

Love Island has brought in a last-minute bombshell in the form of Lacey Edwards. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

Lacey Edwards is off to find love in the ITV2 villa but who is she? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know.

The Love Island 2022 competition is about to get even hotter as ITV2 are introducing yet another female dancer in the form of bombshell Lacey Edwards.

Her, plus three other hot new contestants, are entering the villa at the last moment in an attempt to find love, turn heads and cause a whole lot of drama before the all-important final.

Talking about her potential to steal a guy, Lace said: "I am definitely competitive, probably too much. I’ve grown up at auditions with a thousand girls competing for five places and if you don’t want it and you’re not competitive, there’s no point showing up.

“I feel like it’s the same with guys within this context, we’ve all gone in to find someone and just because I am coming in later does not mean that I am not going to give it my all. There’s no problem with stepping on toes, I am a dancer, I can avoid them…”

So who exactly is Lacey? How old is she? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the new Love Island contestant:

Lacey Edwards is looking for love after working in Paris. Picture: Lacey Edwards/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Lacey Edwards?

Neither the youngest or oldest contestant this year, this bombshell is right in the middle at 25 years old.

Where Is Lacey Edwards from?

Lacey is from Swindon, however, you will rarely find her there. Her career means she is never in one place for long and she's recently been spending a lot of time on a contract in France.

What is Love Island Lacey's job?

Just like Danica and Tasha, Lacey is a full-time and professional dancer.

"I’ve been dancing all over the world since I was 18 when I moved to France," she said.

"I recently came to one of the ends of my contracts in France and I was like I am really ready to meet someone and my friends were like why haven’t you applied for Love Island before you’re literally perfect for it."

What is Lacey Edwards' Instagram?

You can find Lacey, and all her dancing adventures, over @layedwards