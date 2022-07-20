Meet Love Island Bombshell Jamie Allen: His Football Career, Age & Instagram

20 July 2022, 21:00

Get to know Love Island's new bombshell Jamie Allen from his age and Instagram to his football career
Get to know Love Island's new bombshell Jamie Allen from his age and Instagram to his football career. Picture: ITV2/@jamie_allen12/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s the lowdown on Love Island’s new bombshell Jamie Allen including which football team he plays for, his age and where he’s from.

Jamie Allen is joining Love Island tonight as a new bombshell alongside Reece Ford, Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards.

The footballer is the second professional athlete to enter this series after rugby league player Jacques O’Neill, who quit the show last week.

But who is Jamie Allen?

Get to know the new bombshell including his age, Instagram, where he’s from and which football team he plays for…

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Fans Are Convinced They Know Who Will Be Dumped

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

Love Island's Jamie Allen is heading into the villa as a bombshell
Love Island's Jamie Allen is heading into the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Jamie Allen? Age and where he’s from

Love Island’s Jamie is 27 years old and is from Preston.

The contestant is heading into the villa looking for love, saying ahead of his entrance: “I am just going to be myself, good vibes, good energy, get along with anyone, the boys, the girls but the main objective is to find someone so I am just going to be myself in the villa.”

Love Island's Jamie plays for Halifax Town as a forward
Love Island's Jamie plays for Halifax Town as a forward. Picture: @jamie_allen12/Instagram
Love Island's Jamie is 27 years old
Love Island's Jamie is 27 years old. Picture: @jamie_allen12/Instagram

Which football team does Love Island’s Jamie Allen play for?

Jamie plays for Halifax Town as a forward after joining the team back in 2019.

He initially began his career at Fleetwood Town in 2012 taking in loan spells at Barrow & AFC Fylde.

Jamie also previously joined football team Stalybridge Celtic in 2015, before moving on to Southport and the Dover Athletic in 2017.

Love Island star Jamie Allen’s Instagram

You can follow Love Island’s Jamie on Instagram @jamie_allen12 where he currently boasts over 7,000 followers - and we’re sure this is set to soar once he enters the show!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul?

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul? Inside Their Romance

Everything we know about Harry Styles' rumoured 'Pleasing' nail polish line

All The Info On Harry Styles' Very Own 'Pleasing' Nail Polish Line

Omaze is teaming up with Global's Make Some Noise

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw Is Teaming Up With Global’s Make Some Noise - Here's How To Enter
Viewers think they've predicted who will be dumped from Love Island tonight

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Fans Are Convinced They Know Who Will Be Dumped

Kylie Jenner has come under fire for taking 3-minute flights on her private jet

Kylie Jenner Private Jet Backlash: What's Really Going On

Love Islanders' 'opening the salon' terminology meaning explained

What Exactly Does ‘Opening The Salon’ Mean In Love Island?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star