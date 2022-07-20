Meet Love Island Bombshell Jamie Allen: His Football Career, Age & Instagram

Get to know Love Island's new bombshell Jamie Allen from his age and Instagram to his football career. Picture: ITV2/@jamie_allen12/Instagram

Here’s the lowdown on Love Island’s new bombshell Jamie Allen including which football team he plays for, his age and where he’s from.

Jamie Allen is joining Love Island tonight as a new bombshell alongside Reece Ford, Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards.

The footballer is the second professional athlete to enter this series after rugby league player Jacques O’Neill, who quit the show last week.

But who is Jamie Allen?

Get to know the new bombshell including his age, Instagram, where he’s from and which football team he plays for…

Love Island's Jamie Allen is heading into the villa as a bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Jamie Allen? Age and where he’s from

Love Island’s Jamie is 27 years old and is from Preston.

The contestant is heading into the villa looking for love, saying ahead of his entrance: “I am just going to be myself, good vibes, good energy, get along with anyone, the boys, the girls but the main objective is to find someone so I am just going to be myself in the villa.”

Love Island's Jamie plays for Halifax Town as a forward. Picture: @jamie_allen12/Instagram

Love Island's Jamie is 27 years old. Picture: @jamie_allen12/Instagram

Which football team does Love Island’s Jamie Allen play for?

Jamie plays for Halifax Town as a forward after joining the team back in 2019.

He initially began his career at Fleetwood Town in 2012 taking in loan spells at Barrow & AFC Fylde.

Jamie also previously joined football team Stalybridge Celtic in 2015, before moving on to Southport and the Dover Athletic in 2017.

Love Island star Jamie Allen’s Instagram

You can follow Love Island’s Jamie on Instagram @jamie_allen12 where he currently boasts over 7,000 followers - and we’re sure this is set to soar once he enters the show!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

