Who Left Love Island Last Night? Fans Are Convinced They Know Who Will Be Dumped

Viewers think they've predicted who will be dumped from Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans think they’ve worked out who will be dumped from the villa tonight.

Love Island viewers are convinced they’ve worked out which Islanders will be leaving the villa tonight after it was revealed last night that four contestants are vulnerable to being dumped – before new bombshells enter!

Yesterday’s episode saw the Islanders including Gemma Owen, Luca Bish, Adam Collard, Tasha Ghouri and Davide Sanclimenti, enjoy a VIP party at a club away from the villa with special DJ guest Joel Corry.

Of course, it wasn’t all fun and games when Laura Whitmore strutted into the club, revealing the public have been voting for their favourite boy and girl over the past few days.

The two girls and two boys with the fewest votes were left at risk of being dumped immediately - with Danica Taylor, Summer Botwe, Dami Hope and Billy Brown being left vulnerable.

It was then left up to their fellow Islanders to decide which two got to stay and continue their Love Island journey, while the other two would be sent home.

Viewers will find out tonight which contestants will be staying and which will be leaving - and fans think they’ve already worked it out.

So, who was dumped from Love Island last night? Here’s what fans have predicted…

One boy and one girl will be dumped from Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV2

Fans think they've worked out which contestants will leave Love Island tonight. Picture: ITV2

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Viewers are convinced that the one boy and one girl who will be leaving the villa will be Billy and Summer.

Prior to the shock twist, Danica and Billy were caught in an explosive argument after the latter dished about their intimate antics to the boys, with the dancer branding him ‘disrespectful’.

Meanwhile, fans are convinced Dami will stay to continue his Love Island journey with Indiyah Polak after the pair made their romance exclusive.

Love Island viewers think Dami and Danica will be staying in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Summer and Billy are leaving we already know that just cut the chase #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4Uqd4WwhR1 — rance weber (@wmrjwmrj) July 19, 2022

no point of even watching tmr billy and summer will leave so predictable #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eBFarI0GJr — z (@zainabxxxso) July 19, 2022

“WE ALL KNOW SUMMER AND BILLY ARE GOING HOME THIS IS A DEAD CLIFFHANGER,” one fan tweeted.

“Like why, we all know billy and summer are going, bore off dragging everything out,” tweed another.

Another impatient viewer wrote: “Summer and Billy are leaving we already know that just cut the chase.”

“No point of even watching tmr billy and summer will leave so predictable [sic],” a fourth chimed in.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

