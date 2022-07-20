Meet Love Island 2022 Bombshell Reece Ford: Age, Job And Claim To Fame Revealed

Love Island bombshell Reece Ford is certainly going to turn heads. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

ITV2 bosses are introducing four new contestants - here's everything you need to know abut Reece as he sets his sights on love in the villa.

Love Island 2022 is bringing us one twist after another from the epic Casa Amor recoupling, shock dumpings and now, four hot new bombshell contestants to really mix things up.

And one of those hot newbies entering the villa is Reece Ford who is guaranteed to shake things up with existing couples including Gemma Owen, Luca Bish, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard.

Entering the show after a shock double dumping at the beach club, Reece has already admitted he won't have any trouble stepping on any toes.

He said: "I am naturally a competitive person, I used to be a professional footballer so I am used to having lots of competition.

“I feel like I am quite confident so I wouldn’t care about stepping on anyone's toes that doesn’t really bother me. I am going in there to find love so that’s all a part of it really.”

So what do we need to know about the new Love Island bombshell? Here's all the important facts about Reece from his job, age, where he's from and he's all important claim to fame.

Reece Ford joins Love Island as one of four new bombshells. Picture: Reece Ford/Instagram

How old is Reece Ford?

Joining the average age group for this year's Love Island, Reece is a fresh 23 year old.

Where is Love Island's Reece from?

Reece is about to spend the next few weeks (we're fast approaching the Love Island final!) in the Mallorca villa.

However, when he's not in an exotic location looking for love, you'll find him in his home town of Coventry.

Reece Ford is a professional body double for a famous footballer. Picture: Reece Ford/Instagram

What is Love Island Reece's job?

Even though he's just 23, Reece already has quite the celebrity CV.

He first started off as a professional football player but has since turned to modelling. Not only that, he's also Kylian Mbappé’s (a rather famous French football player) official body double.

Is Love Island Reece on Instagram?

You can find him sharing lots of six-pack and modelling shots over @_reeceford.