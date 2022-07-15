What Does ‘Elephant Juice’ Mean? Love Island Star Luca’s Phrase Explained

15 July 2022, 10:43 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 10:54

The meaning behind Love Island star Luca's 'elephant juice' phrase explained
The meaning behind Love Island star Luca's 'elephant juice' phrase explained. Picture: ITV2
Luca Bish has started a secret love language on Love Island, but some viewers are baffled by what ‘elephant juice’ means.

Love Island has always been filled with Islanders’ own vocabulary, and Luca Bish’s fave phrase ‘elephant juice’ has been getting the most questions from fans in this series as some viewers are left baffled over what it means.

Luca has mentioned the phrase a few times when referring to or speaking to Gemma Owen, who he’s been coupled up with since early on in the series.

Casa Amor Boy George Claims ‘Line Was Crossed’ With Love Island’s Ekin-Su That Wasn’t Aired

But what does ‘elephant juice’ mean?

Here’s the lowdown…

Luca Bish's 'elephant juice' phrase has left fans baffled
Luca Bish's 'elephant juice' phrase has left fans baffled. Picture: ITV2
The meaning of 'elephant juice' doubles up as 'I love you'
The meaning of 'elephant juice' doubles up as 'I love you'. Picture: ITV2

What does ‘elephant juice’ mean on Love Island?

The term ‘elephant juice’ isn’t a new expression by any means, but it’s no surprise a lot of viewers were left baffled by the phrase.

‘Elephant juice’ is another way of saying ‘I love you’, as when you mouth the words with sound, you look like you’re saying ‘I love you’.

The phrase was first featured in the 1999 film Elephant Juice, directed by Sam Miller, however, others will remember the expression from primary school days.

In Love Island, Luca has been exchanging those very words with Gemma for a while, before dropping the L-bomb for real.

He took the daughter of Michael Owen on the terrace to confess his love for her during Thursday night’s episode.

Love Island's Luca confessed his love for Gemma after their date
Love Island's Luca confessed his love for Gemma after their date. Picture: ITV2
Luca and Gemma both said 'I love you' to each other on Love Island
Luca and Gemma both said 'I love you' to each other on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“I can’t help how I feel and hopefully you feel the same,” he told her after the pair went on a romantic date, adding, “You know I’ve fallen for you.”

He continued: “I’ve never been so sure in saying something,” adding that he sees ‘a future’ with her.

Luca went on: “I think I’m in love with you. No, I am in love with you.”

A very smitten Gemma responded: “I love you too.”

This comes after Luca told Gemma during the re-coupling that he was getting bored of their ‘elephant juice’ comments, so he went for the real thing - aw!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

