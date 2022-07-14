Casa Amor Boy George Claims ‘Line Was Crossed’ With Love Island’s Ekin-Su That Wasn’t Aired

Casa Amor's George claims things got heated between him and Ekin-Su in Love island. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

George Tasker, who entered Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell, has shed some light on what happened during his brief romance with Ekin-Su.

Casa Amor bombshell George Tasker was getting to know Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu during his time on Love Island - and he’s now shed some light into what happened between them.

Whilst the girls were off at Casa Amor with six new boys, George and the Turkish actress shared a bed together.

Casa Amor Girl Reveals Andrew Page Romance That Love Island Never Aired

Things appeared to get a bit heated between the pair, with viewers left wondering if anything actually happened.

After Ekin-Su chose to go back to the main villa alone and stay loyal to Davide Sanclimenti, George took to TikTok to explain his side of things, claiming a ‘line was crossed’ between him and the 27-year-old contestant.

Love Island's George Tasker claimed things got heated between him and Ekin-Su. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's George and Ekin-Su shared a bed in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

George joined an Instagram Live chat with dumped Islanders Ikenna Ekwonna, Remi Lambert and Samuel Agbiji to share what went down in the villa when things got heated.

He said: “Her hand was in a place it shouldn't have been, my hand was in a place it shouldn't have been.

"Not for that long, but the line was crossed, that's all I'm saying."

Ekin-Su was getting to know George in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

"Look, we're friends, but I didn't realise that that's what friends do, so you know?" he added.

This comes after he previously claimed that ‘nothing happened’ between them and that it was all being ‘blown out of proportion’.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital