What Exactly Does ‘Opening The Salon’ Mean In Love Island?

Here’s the lowdown on Love Islanders’ language of love - and this year their analogies span across terms of ‘opening the salon’ and receiving manicures, but what does it all mean?

Every year, the Love Island contestants come up with a way of secretly communicating their steamy bedroom antics without being too explicit.

Past years have seen the Islanders discuss NVQ levels and ‘graduating’ as well as sports terminology while others branded their antics the ‘do bits society’.

This year, the girls have opted for their very own salon terminology, where they range from treatments including manicures to much more.

But what do these all mean?

We’ve got the lowdown for any confused fans…

Danica Taylor told her fellow Islanders about her 'salon opening' on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

What does ‘opening the salon’ mean in Love Island?

The salon refers to their sexual interactions so far - so, when Islanders have said their salon is not open just yet, it means they’ve stuck with just kissing their partner for now.

However, those who have ‘opened their salon’ means they’ve begun some steamy bedroom antics...

The girls on Love Island use 'opening the salon' for their terminology of bedroom antics. Picture: ITV2

The girls on Love Island rank their sexual activity with salon terms including manicures. Picture: ITV2

What is ‘giving a manicure’ in Love Island?

Tasha Ghouri first sparked questions after telling the girls Andrew Le Page gave her ‘a manicure’ whilst they enjoyed a night in the hideaway.

The girls haven’t explicitly detailed exactly what a manicure means, but judging from the content, it implies a sexual act that hasn’t quite led to the full shebang just yet.

Danica Taylor also shared with Indiyah Polak and Summer Botwe during a private chat that her salon had opened with Casa Amor boy Billy Brown, revealing she also had a ‘manicure’ during their bedroom antics.

Fans have been enjoying the coding this year nonetheless, so we’ll stay tuned for more antics…

