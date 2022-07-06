On Air Now
6 July 2022, 17:03
Get to know the new Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge from her age and job to her transformation before Love Island.
Love Island contestants headed over to Casa Amor just last week and already, Coco Lodge has found a spark with contestant Andrew Le Page, despite him being coupled up with Tasha Ghouri in the main villa.
Coco has already made quite the impression on her fellow Islanders, and fans have been wanting to know more about the singleton from her real name to her age and job.
Some fans even speculated about whether she has undergone any surgery as old pictures of her before Love Island resurfaced online, where she looks different to now.
Here’s the lowdown…
Coco is 27 years old and hails from Surrey.
The Islander is a graphic designer but also revealed she works as a ring girl/shot girl.
Coco is yet to address whether or not she’s had surgery or enhancements done.
However, fans began speculating after old snaps of her before Love Island started circulating online, with the contestant looking unrecognisable in 2013 - understandably, as she was only 18 years old at the time.
Her transformation from before the villa has led fans to question if she’s had a nose job and facial filler, but this is yet to be confirmed or denied.
Coco before the surgery looked cute meynnn #TALKSWITHASH #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HvsfiyaFI1— A Super Saiyan from Essex 💥 (@_Gisssss) July 4, 2022
According to old posts shared by Coco’s friends on social media, she’s referred to as Chloe, meaning Coco is just a nickname of hers.
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.
