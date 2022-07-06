Love Island’s Coco Lodge: The Casa Amor Contestant’s Real Name, Age & Surgery Revealed

6 July 2022, 17:03

Inside Casa Amor's Coco Lodge's transformation before Love Island
Inside Casa Amor's Coco Lodge's transformation before Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Get to know the new Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge from her age and job to her transformation before Love Island.

Love Island contestants headed over to Casa Amor just last week and already, Coco Lodge has found a spark with contestant Andrew Le Page, despite him being coupled up with Tasha Ghouri in the main villa.

Coco has already made quite the impression on her fellow Islanders, and fans have been wanting to know more about the singleton from her real name to her age and job.

Love Island: Deji’s Friends Respond To 'Ex' Who Claimed She Was ‘Dumped’ Before Casa Amor

Some fans even speculated about whether she has undergone any surgery as old pictures of her before Love Island resurfaced online, where she looks different to now.

Here’s the lowdown…

Coco Lodge entered Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell
Coco Lodge entered Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Coco Lodge? Age and job revealed

Coco is 27 years old and hails from Surrey.

The Islander is a graphic designer but also revealed she works as a ring girl/shot girl.

Get to know Casa Amor's new bombshell Coco Lodge
Get to know Casa Amor's new bombshell Coco Lodge. Picture: @coco_lodge/Instagram

Coco Lodge before Love Island: has she had surgery?

Coco is yet to address whether or not she’s had surgery or enhancements done.

However, fans began speculating after old snaps of her before Love Island started circulating online, with the contestant looking unrecognisable in 2013 - understandably, as she was only 18 years old at the time.

Her transformation from before the villa has led fans to question if she’s had a nose job and facial filler, but this is yet to be confirmed or denied.

What is Love Island star Coco Lodge’s real name?

According to old posts shared by Coco’s friends on social media, she’s referred to as Chloe, meaning Coco is just a nickname of hers.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez's career evolution from Disney to global stardom

Selena Gomez's Career Evolution: From Disney Darling To Global Pop Star

Exclusive
Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson Prove Chris Hemsworth Is Actual Perfection

A girl accused Love Island's Deji of dumping her before going on Love Island

Love Island: Deji’s Friends Respond To 'Ex' Who Claimed She Was ‘Dumped’ Before Casa Amor

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date

TV & Film

The lowdown on Venice's new entrance fee

Venice Announces Entrance Fee To Tourists To Tackle Overcrowding

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between is the newest fan-favourite film on Netflix

Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between: Why Everyone’s Talking About The New Netflix Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

Exclusive
Chloe Burrows talks about Love Island season 8

WATCH: Chloe Burrows Gives Love Island's 2022 Cast Her Stamp Of Approval

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star