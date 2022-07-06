Love Island: Deji’s Friends Respond To 'Ex' Who Claimed She Was ‘Dumped’ Before Casa Amor

A girl accused Love Island's Deji of dumping her before going on Love Island. Picture: ITV2/Twitter

After a girl claimed to have been dumped by Love Island’s Deji Adeniyi before heading into Casa Amor, his friends have clapped back.

Love Island’s Casa Amor bombshell Deji Adeniyi came under fire on social media after a girl who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend said he had ‘dumped her’ to go on the show.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the girl alleged she was dumped right before going on the show, going on to share a recent selfie of Deji in her camera roll from late June.

She also shared snaps of Deji’s Love Island promo picture, writing: “Imagine finding out your boyfriend is going on Love Island.”

The claims soon went viral on Twitter, with one fan even tagging Deji’s account, asking for his friends running his account whilst he’s in the villa to comment on the claims.

A girl claimed that Love Island's Deji dumped her before heading to Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Deji has been cracking on with Indiyah in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

The account was asked: “As his handler have you got any words to speak on his behalf g?”

The person handling Deji’s account clapped back at the claims, writing: “She’s not even in the reserves… let alone the star player.”

They went on to share a video in response to the caption: “Girlfriend? [laughing emoji],” which said: “Now you’re chasing clout.”

She’s not even in the reserves.. let alone the star player — Deji Adeniyi (@deji_adeniyi_) July 5, 2022

Dami kissed new bombshell Summer in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Deji has been getting close to Indiyah Polak in Casa Amor after he entered the sister villa alongside five other boys.

Fans have since been calling for Indiyah to couple up with him as Dami Hope, who she was previously coupled up with, in the main villa, kissed bombshell Summer Botwe.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

