Family Of Love Island Contestant Apologise For ‘Disappointing’ Allergy Comment

Mollie Salmon made comments about dating someone with allergies. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

The family of Mollie Salmon has apologised on her behalf for a ‘disappointing’ comment she made about people with allergies.

Mollie Salmon appeared on Aftersun on Sunday after her arrival on Love Island, where she spoke about her dating history.

In a pre-recorded video clip she said: “I actually dated a boy with loads of allergies. When you go to a restaurant and you can’t eat anything on the menu, and it’s really frustrating.”

The Casa Amor bombshell’s family have had to apologise after Mollie received backlash over the comment, with charity Allergy UK also speaking out.

Mollie Salmon's family had to apologise for comments she made. Picture: Mollie Salmon/Instagram

Mollie Salmon was one of the six Love Island bombshells. Picture: Mollie Salmon/Instagram

The charity wrote on Twitter: “We’re disappointed with statements made by a @LoveIsland contestant in Sun Ep of AfterSun re food allergies.

“It highlights why we need better awareness around the reality of living with allergies. We urge speaking up about allergies yet such attitudes make it harder to do so.”

Mollie’s family issued an apology on behalf of her, revealing she herself has an allergy – to seafood.

They said: “We’d like to apologise for any upset caused by the allergy comment made.”

Mollie was one of the six Casa Amor bombshells. Picture: ITV2

Their statement continued: “This was not said with any bad intentions and wasn’t said to purposely be offensive or upset anyone. Mollie herself suffers from an allergy to seafood.”

Mollie is one of the six new bombshells to join Love Island series 8, entering the villa to see if any of the boys – including Jacques O’Nell, Luca Bish and Dami Hope – will have their heads turned.

She caught the eye of Davide Sanclimenti, who she’s since been sharing a bed with.

