Love Island’s Luca Bish Finally Meets Gemma’s Dad Michael Owen

12 August 2022, 10:10

Love Island's Luca has finally met Gemma's dad Michael Owen to get the seal of approval
Love Island's Luca has finally met Gemma's dad Michael Owen to get the seal of approval. Picture: Shutterstock/@themichaelowen/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Luca Bish has finally been introduced to Gemma’s dad Michael Owen just weeks after meeting her mum Louise in the villa.

Love Island’s Luca Bish has seemingly got the seal of approval from Gemma’s family after finally meeting her famous dad Michael Owen.

The 23-year-old fishmonger jetted off to Portugal with Gemma as they visited her family’s private villa in Algarve during the pair’s first holiday since leaving the villa.

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Gemma & Luca

Love Island Bombshell Rushed To Hospital For Surgery After Mystery Illness

After weeks of anticipation leading up to the big family meeting, Luca was said to be ‘nervous’ about meeting the former England football star.

A source told this tabloid: "Luca has been nervous about meeting Michael which is, of course, totally natural."

Luca and Gemma jetted off to Portugal to meet her family
Luca and Gemma jetted off to Portugal to meet her family. Picture: @gemowen_1/Instagram
Luca Bish finally met Gemma's dad Michael Owen
Luca Bish finally met Gemma's dad Michael Owen. Picture: @lucabish/Instagram

"He adores Gemma and knows that he has to impress,” they added.

"They flew out from Gatwick this morning to spend time with him and Gemma’s mum at their private villa in Quinta Do Lago."

The insider continued: “Luca is a nice lad and Gemma has no doubt he will win him over but of course it is nerve wracking.”

Luca went on to share a snap of himself lounging by the pool at the villa as he promoted Gemma’s swimwear line OG Beachwear.

Michael Owen is said to have now met Luca Bish
Michael Owen is said to have now met Luca Bish. Picture: @themichaelowen/Instagram
Luca and Gemma came in second place on Love Island
Luca and Gemma came in second place on Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock
Luca is said to have been 'nervous' about meeting Michael Owen
Luca is said to have been 'nervous' about meeting Michael Owen. Picture: @themichaelowen/Instagram

He later shared a video on his Instagram Story where he and Gemma were heading out together as he playfully captioned it: “Mission 'ask Gem to be my girlfriend' is in motion,” seemingly hinting that things went well after meeting the former Liverpool player.

Luca then says in the video: “We're going for an evening stroll.... with me girlfriend...PSYCH!” while Gemma can be seen grinning behind him.

This comes just a few short weeks after Luca met Gemma’s mum Louise when she visited the villa during the Love Island final week.

