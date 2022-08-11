Love Island Bombshell Rushed To Hospital For Surgery After Mystery Illness

11 August 2022, 11:19

A Love Island bombshell has revealed their recent health struggles
A Love Island bombshell has revealed their recent health struggles. Picture: ITV/Jazmine Nichol/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Love Island contestant Jazmine Nichol has revealed she underwent an operation after suddenly becoming "very unwell".

Love Island's Jazmine Nichol was rushed to hospital earlier this week after falling ill with a mystery illness.

The Casa Amor babe took to her Instagram to share some health updates with fans on Tuesday night, revealing that she had undergone surgery.

Love Island Bombshell Feuds With Jacques And Luca In Lengthy Post

Writing on her Story, she told her followers that she suddenly became "really unwell" at the beginning of the week before it became clear that she needed urgent medical assistance.

Jazmine shared a black and white photograph of her in a hospital bed, hooked up to an IV drip, informing her followers that she will be largely absent from social media as she recovers.

Casa Amor's Jazmine Nichol was rushed to hospital on Monday
Casa Amor's Jazmine Nichol was rushed to hospital on Monday. Picture: ITV

The 21-year-old wrote over the image: "Update for you all. I've taken really unwell so I'll be off my phone and not shooting any content for a while till I've recovered from surgery.

"I'm in good hands though," the reality star assured her followers.

Jazmine is yet to share more information about her sudden illness but seems to be in good spirits as she recoups following the health emergency.

Her representative revealed to Metro: "She’s in good hands and we can’t wait for her to make a full recovery. We would like to thank everyone for their messages of support for Jazmine, they will all be passed on to her."

Jazmine gave her followers an update on her health
Jazmine gave her followers an update on her health. Picture: Jazmine Nichol/Instagram

Fans were shocked by the news as the ex-Islander made an appearance as recently as Sunday as she attended PrettyLittleThing's We Are FSTVL.

The Geordie girl looked in good health as she partied at the event, making the sudden health scare all the more shocking to her followers.

Jazmine, who works as a nightclub manager, rose to fame earlier this summer when she entered Love Island's real villa, Casa Amor, turning heads as a bombshell.

