Love Island Bombshell Feuds With Jacques And Luca In Lengthy Post

Remi Lambert has hit back at the 'mocking' video. Picture: ITV/Jacques O'Neill/Instagram

By Capital FM

Remi Lambert has responded to Jacques O'Neill and Luca Bish's divisive Instagram Live, calling them "bad role models".

A Love Island bombshell has hit out at Jacques O'Neill with a lengthy post criticising his antics since leaving the villa.

During an Instagram Live with Luca Bish, the best friends answered a slew of questions and chatted all things Love Island, however, some of their comments sparked backlash, with fans claiming that Jacques was 'bullying' his fellow contestants.

Bombshell Remi Lambert addressed the much-talked-about Live, releasing a statement about the comments made about his rapping on Aftersun.

The 22-year-old – who entered the dating show in its second week – condemned the boys for seemingly mocking him during the video, as well as commenting on their treatment of him in the villa.

Remi Lambert shared a lengthy statement following Jacques and Luca's comments. Picture: ITV

Remi reposted the clip from Instagram Live when the lads reacted to a fake comment pretending to be the bombshell, it read: "What you boys saying about me and my rapping?"

Jacques replied, "We just said its really good and you could probably go pro," before giving the camera the side eye in silence.

Luca chimed in, saying: "Pro? Pro rapper?"

The fishmonger continued: "What's he going to do, work for Harrods next year?"

The villa mates then laughed off the question, a day later Remi responded with a lengthy post where he cleared up that the he hadn't left the the comment.

Jacques and Luca sparked criticism with their Instagram Live. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram

Remi posted: "I never joined their live so I didn’t comment actually. A fake account called remilamb0 did."

He went on to criticise Luca and Jacques behaviour, writing: "Don’t know why these guys have such a problem with me."

"Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there," the Manchester model shared.

Remi wrote: "It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying."

"Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it," the 22-year-old shared.

This isn't the only criticism Jacques has been hit with, earlier this week he was met with backlash after making a dig at former flame Paige Thorne's relationship with Adam Collard.

A video of the rugby player 'mocking' Tasha Ghouri's speech in the Love Island finale also circulated online, leading to her dad sharing a tweet in her defence.

Remi seemingly references this in his Instagram post: "He’s still out here mocking not just me but other islanders too."

"These guys are not role models or good people," he continued.

