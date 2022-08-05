Tasha Ghouri's Dad Responds To Video Of Jacques 'Mocking' Her In Love Island Finale

Jacques has been criticised following his 'mocking' video. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram/ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Tasha Ghouri's dad hits back at a video of Jacques O'Neill mocking the model during the Love Island finale.

Love Island fans have been criticising Jacques O'Neill after he posted a video mocking Tasha Ghouri, now her father has waded into the bullying row.

Whilst watching the last episode of the ITV2 dating show, the rugby player posted a video where he poked fun at his fellow Islander during her sentimental speech dedicated to boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Jacques chose to leave the villa two weeks before the series came to a close, citing that he needed to focus on his mental health and "get back to me".

As Jacques watched Tasha's declaration of love to Andrew, he filmed himself appearing to mock the model, laughing along before he shouted at the television: "You are a liar, an actress, get the f**k out."

Tasha Ghouri's dad has come to her defence. Picture: Tarek Ghouri/Twitter

Tasha's finale speech to Andrew was mocked with a video on Instagram. Picture: ITV

The former player for the Castleford Tigers was referencing the famous line from earlier on in the season from Davide Sanclimenti, but the comments left a sour taste in viewers' mouths.

He posted the clip to his private Instagram Story, however, the clip has been circulating online and seen by many, sparking backlash in the process.

Tasha's dad, Tarek Ghouri, caught wind of the video and soon hit back at the mockery with a tweet condemning the ex-Islander's actions.

The now-deleted post read: "Some people grow and mature from their Island experience, some don’t. It is what it is."

Jacques O'Neill has faced backlash since his insensitive video. Picture: Jacques O'Neill/Instagram

Tasha and Andrew came in fourth place on Love Island. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram

This isn't the first time that the supportive father has come to Tasha's defence, last month he spoke out on Instagram after his daughter became the target of vile comments on social media.

Tarek posted on the dancer's personal Instagram whilst she was still in the villa: "We talked about the possible negativity and if you think you are prepared for it you are not. Negativity is not what we do in this family so it is a bit of a shock but more so is the ablest comments like last night when someone described her as a ‘deaf w***e’."

The Love Island finale saw the final four couples pledge their love for one another in a tear-eyed episode that ultimately saw Ekin-Su and Davide take home the crown with a landslide of votes!

