Love Island: Tasha's dad responded to trolls' cruel comments. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram / ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri’s dad has come to her defence after cruel comments were made about his daughter online.

Tasha Ghouri’s dad spoke out on Instagram this weekend after his Love Island star daughter became the target of vile comments on social media.

The 23-year-old dancer is the series’ first-ever deaf contestant and wears a cochlear implant to help her hear.

In recent episodes of Love Island Tasha was seen in tears after finding herself in the bottom three following a public vote, leading to criticism online and even from some of her fellow islanders.

Tasha Ghouri is Love Island's first ever deaf contestant. Picture: ITV2

Tasha’s dad has since spoken out after her family received ableist abuse aimed at her, with Tarek Ghouri saying his daughter has ‘an extra pressure no one seems to realise.’

Alongside a photo of Tasha as a child dressed in a fairy costume, Tarek wrote in the comments: “Despite the negativity she was successful before she went in and she will be successful when she comes out.

“We talked about the possible negativity and if you think you are prepared for it you are not. Negativity is not what we do in this family so it is a bit of a shock but more so is the ablest comments like last night when someone described her as a ‘deaf w***e’.

“Tash wanted to do it to represent and show deaf kids, teens and adults that they have nothing to fear by embracing their deafness or hearing aids. It’s why hers is bright white!”

He also explained the frequent struggles Tasha faces due to her deafness and that communicating can be ‘mentally draining’ for her.

Love Island: Tasha and Andrew became boyfriend and girlfriend. Picture: ITV2

“It’s mentally draining for her trying to compute what’s been said,” he went on, “lip reading people whose lips aren’t facing her or whose mouths are covered with bottles [and] who said what when many are talking.”

“Staying involved in conversation when you can only hear robotic sounds in only one of your ears is mentally draining. This leads to tiredness and sometimes tears.

“It’s a pressured environment for all but she has an extra pressure no one seems to recognise apart from anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing.

“Thank you to everyone who’s posted on this page with positive messages . Truly from the bottom of Tashas and our hearts.”

Tasha and Andrew LePage became boyfriend and girlfriend in a recent episode of Love Island, after a turbulent couple of weeks when they were separated by Casa Amor.

She organised a treasure hunt around the villa, leading Andrew to the fire pit where she asked him to be her boyfriend.

Love Island continues every night at 9pm on ITV2.

