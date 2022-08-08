Love Island’s Jacques Makes Savage Dig At Paige And Adam Collard Relationship

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill has weighed in on Paige Thorne’s relationship with Adam Collard.

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill couldn’t resist an opportunity to throw some shade at his ex Paige Thorne’s relationship with Adam Collard.

During an Instagram Live on Sunday between Jacques and BFF Luca Bish, the latter was reading out fan questions - and one, in particular, led to a pretty awkward discussion.

Luca asked Jacques: “What do you think of Paige and Adam?”

Jacques sarcastically replied: "Well, her mum seems to love him doesn't she?" before adding: "He's in there with the fam!"

The rugby player’s dig references the Meet The Parents episode where Paige’s mum said of Adam: “Sorry, I'm not buying it."

Jacques went on to add: “Nah, Paige and Adam seem really happy together. Best of luck to them," as Luca quipped: "Sound well sincere there, mate!"

Luca and Jacques could be seen laughing throughout the conversation as fans accused them of ‘mocking’ Paige’s romance with Adam.

This comes after Jacques quit Love Island after admitting he didn’t feel himself anymore, insisting he’d wait for her on the outside.

However, former Love Islander Adam, who had headed into the villa as a new bombshell the previous day, caught the eye of Paige and the pair ended up staying coupled up until they were dumped from the villa just before the final.

Paige and Adam are still going strong after appearing at the Love Island reunion together on Sunday night, just days after the Geordie star confirmed he’s still seeing the Welsh paramedic.

Meanwhile, Jacques chose not to attend the reunion.

