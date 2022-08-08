Love Island’s Jacques Makes Savage Dig At Paige And Adam Collard Relationship

8 August 2022, 12:26

Love Island's Jacques mocked Paige's romance with Adam
Love Island's Jacques mocked Paige's romance with Adam. Picture: ITV2
Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill has weighed in on Paige Thorne’s relationship with Adam Collard.

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill couldn’t resist an opportunity to throw some shade at his ex Paige Thorne’s relationship with Adam Collard.

During an Instagram Live on Sunday between Jacques and BFF Luca Bish, the latter was reading out fan questions - and one, in particular, led to a pretty awkward discussion.

Tasha Ghouri's Dad Responds To Video Of Jacques 'Mocking' Her In Love Island Finale

Luca asked Jacques: “What do you think of Paige and Adam?”

Jacques sarcastically replied: "Well, her mum seems to love him doesn't she?" before adding: "He's in there with the fam!"

Love Island's Jacques made a dig at Paige's relationship with Adam
Love Island's Jacques made a dig at Paige's relationship with Adam. Picture: ITV2

The rugby player’s dig references the Meet The Parents episode where Paige’s mum said of Adam: “Sorry, I'm not buying it."

Jacques went on to add: “Nah, Paige and Adam seem really happy together. Best of luck to them," as Luca quipped: "Sound well sincere there, mate!"

Luca and Jacques could be seen laughing throughout the conversation as fans accused them of ‘mocking’ Paige’s romance with Adam.

Jacques and Paige were coupled up in the Love Island villa
Jacques and Paige were coupled up in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2
Jacques made a savage dig about Paige and Adam's romance
Jacques made a savage dig about Paige and Adam's romance. Picture: ITV2

This comes after Jacques quit Love Island after admitting he didn’t feel himself anymore, insisting he’d wait for her on the outside.

However, former Love Islander Adam, who had headed into the villa as a new bombshell the previous day, caught the eye of Paige and the pair ended up staying coupled up until they were dumped from the villa just before the final.

Paige and Adam are still going strong after appearing at the Love Island reunion together on Sunday night, just days after the Geordie star confirmed he’s still seeing the Welsh paramedic.

Meanwhile, Jacques chose not to attend the reunion.

