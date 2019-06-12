Love Island’s Molly Mae Hague And Host Caroline Flack 'Dated The Same Man'

Caroline Flack and Molly-Mae apparently dated the same man. Picture: ITV2

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has an awkward connection with contestant Molly-Mae Hague.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has already confessed she fancies every boy she meets, and is currently embroiled in a love square on the ITV2 dating show with Tommy Fury, Anton Danyluk and Danny Williams, so it’s no surprise she’s got a connection to an apparent ex of the show’s host Caroline Flack.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

It has been revealed Molly-Mae and Caroline once dated the same man, Bradley Simmonds, with Caroline Flack rumoured to be dating him after he was pictured out with then “mystery woman” Molly-Mae.

Bradley and Molly-Mae were photographed strolling hand in hand through London after leaving a party a few months ago, while Caroline has previously denied she ever dated him.

Bradley Simmonds is Caroline Flack's personal trainer. Picture: Getty

The Love Island presenter and the celebrity personal trainer have worked together for months, but she recently told Cosmopolitan they’ve never had anything romantic.

She said: “Everyone keeps saying I’m dating him but I’m not. I wouldn’t want to ruin it because he’s the best thing. He’s the only constant in my life right now.”

Representatives for both parties have since had to deny Caroline and Molly-Mae know each other, while an ITV2 spokesperson also confirmed they’ve never met.

On Tuesday night’s Love Island Molly-Mae was seen getting to know new arrival Danny Williams, admitting she’s torn between the model and her current couple partner Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague is embroiled in a love square. Picture: ITV2

Ahead of entering the villa the 20-year-old social media influencer said her type is Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum but she’s now looking for someone who can make her laugh, is polite and “can make her feel protected.”

She previously dated Leicester City midfielder James Maddison meaning she’s familiar with being in the spotlight.

In recent episodes Molly-Mae was seen getting to know newbie Danny Williams, but as he entered the villa it was claimed he signed up to the show to “better his career”. In a phone conversation shared on Twitter, a woman (thought to be Danny’s ex) can be heard speaking to a mystery man about the new Islander, saying she’s known for a month he would be entering the villa.

She said: “I’ve known for like a month. He said ‘I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, I’m playing a game I’m doing it for my career. He was like, ‘you’ve got to remember I’m playing a game, whatever you see on there it’s a game’ – it doesn’t look like a game to me."

Viewers of the ITV2 show have since flooded Twitter after hearing the conversation, with one person saying they first saw the phone call on Snapchat. “I’m so angry right now,” one person responded, as another said: “Whew, well then.”

Danny entered the villa on Monday night’s show, where he was seen telling Yewande she “has a beautiful smile” before later telling Molly Mae he’d “allow her into Danny land”.

He also picked Amber Gill to go on a date with, but when she returned Amber admitted she fancies Michael Griffiths more and one day later the pair went on to share a kiss.

> Download The Love Island Podcast Below For All The Latest Love Island News OR Listen On Alexa By Asking: 'Play Love Island Podcast'

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After