Maya Jama Returns To Love Island Villa In South Africa For Mass Dumping

Maya Jama headed to the villa for a mass dumping. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Maya Jama is returning to South Africa to send more than one Love Islander home.

Less than two weeks before the Love Island final, Maya Jama is preparing to announce who is heading home.

The next dumping is being called ‘the most dramatic yet’ as several Islanders will be packing their bags.

Viewers have picked their favourites among the cast, including Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, but now it’s time for the contestants to begin being whittled down to the final few.

Maya Jama headed back to the main villa with an announcement. Picture: ITV2

An insider told the tabloids: “It’ll be the most dramatic moment yet when Maya walks in and reveals that several of the cast are heading home.

“It’s brutal as it’s less than two weeks from the final but everyone is in danger of getting dumped. There are some really tough decisions to be made.

“If fans thought Casa Amor and Movie Night were must-watch episodes - this will be a whole new level of drama.”

In a press release, Love Island revealed Maya will make the announcement while the Islanders party at a beach club, revealing the public has been voting for the most compatible couples.

Maya Jama's colleagues fell asleep after filming into the early hours. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall have been together since the start of Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2

Casey O'Gorman ended his romance with Claudia Fogarty. Picture: ITV2

She tells them: "I’m sure you’re all asking yourselves why I’m here, I’ve got some very important news. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Maya revealed at 5:35am on Wednesday morning she’d wrapped filming, posting an Instagram Stories saying she can ‘never sleep’ after filming.

“I can never sleep after filming but wrapped and everyone is man down,” she said, panning to her colleagues asleep in the car.

It comes after a turbulent few days in the villa following the arrival of bombshells Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand.

Rosie quickly turned Casey O’Gorman’s head, leaving Claudia Fogarty heartbroken.

