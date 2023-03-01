Maya Jama Returns To Love Island Villa In South Africa For Mass Dumping

1 March 2023, 15:31

Maya Jama headed to the villa for a mass dumping
Maya Jama headed to the villa for a mass dumping. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Maya Jama is returning to South Africa to send more than one Love Islander home.

Less than two weeks before the Love Island final, Maya Jama is preparing to announce who is heading home.

The next dumping is being called ‘the most dramatic yet’ as several Islanders will be packing their bags.

Love Island’s Martin Reveals Unaired Claudia And Casey Scene Amid Rosie Love Triangle

Viewers have picked their favourites among the cast, including Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, but now it’s time for the contestants to begin being whittled down to the final few.

Maya Jama headed back to the main villa with an announcement
Maya Jama headed back to the main villa with an announcement. Picture: ITV2

An insider told the tabloids: “It’ll be the most dramatic moment yet when Maya walks in and reveals that several of the cast are heading home.

“It’s brutal as it’s less than two weeks from the final but everyone is in danger of getting dumped. There are some really tough decisions to be made.

“If fans thought Casa Amor and Movie Night were must-watch episodes - this will be a whole new level of drama.”

In a press release, Love Island revealed Maya will make the announcement while the Islanders party at a beach club, revealing the public has been voting for the most compatible couples.

Maya Jama's colleagues fell asleep after filming into the early hours
Maya Jama's colleagues fell asleep after filming into the early hours. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram
Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall have been together since the start of Love Island series 9
Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall have been together since the start of Love Island series 9. Picture: ITV2
Casey O'Gorman ended his romance with Claudia Fogarty
Casey O'Gorman ended his romance with Claudia Fogarty. Picture: ITV2

She tells them: "I’m sure you’re all asking yourselves why I’m here, I’ve got some very important news. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Maya revealed at 5:35am on Wednesday morning she’d wrapped filming, posting an Instagram Stories saying she can ‘never sleep’ after filming.

“I can never sleep after filming but wrapped and everyone is man down,” she said, panning to her colleagues asleep in the car.

It comes after a turbulent few days in the villa following the arrival of bombshells Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand.

Rosie quickly turned Casey O’Gorman’s head, leaving Claudia Fogarty heartbroken.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Martin shared an unaired scene between him, Claudia and Casey

Love Island’s Martin Reveals Unaired Claudia And Casey Scene Amid Rosie Love Triangle

Jessie and Casey's clash on Love Island left fans divided

Love Island Fans Divided Over Jessie And Casey’s Argument

Inside bombshell Rosie's life before Love Island

Inside Rosie Seabrook’s Life Before Love Island & Why Fans Think They Recognise Her

Molly-Mae surprised Tommy Fury after his Jake Paul win

Molly-Mae Hague Shares Footage Of Tommy Fury Reunion As She Surprises Him With ‘Welcome Home’ Party
Jessie Wynter had a boob job when she was younger

Love Island's Jessie Wynter Opens Up About Getting 'Botched' Boob Job Fixed

Hot On Capital

What features are coming to TikTok?

TikTok Sets A One-Hour Screen Limit For Teen Users

Euphoria is expected to return for series three in 2023

Here’s Who Will Be In The Cast Of Euphoria Series 3

Inside Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship timeline from when they dated to why the split

When Did Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Date? When & Why Did They Split?

Niall Horan talks about 'The Show'

Niall Horan On Why He's Nervous For Fans To Hear 'The Show'

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

When Is 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Coming Out?

Taylor Swift

White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson proved she's the biggest Jonas Brothers fan

The White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Manifested Her Jonas Brothers Childhood Dreams Into Reality

More Movies & TV News

Is You nearly over?

Is There A Release Date For 'You' Season 5? Or Will The Netflix Show End With Season 4?

Selena spoke about feeling "ashamed"

Selena Gomez On Why She Fell Out Of Touch With Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Stars

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's full relationship timeline

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Love Island Couple’s Journey
OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More