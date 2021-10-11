Love Island's Georgia Townend Stole Something From The Villa

Here's what Georgia Townend stole from the Love Island villa. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

By Capital FM

Georgia Townend made sure she didn't leave the Love Island villa empty-handed...

Since leaving the villa, Georgia Townend has made quite the name for herself on social media!

From Instagram to TikTok, the Lidl marketing executive has fans laughing up a storm with her relatable content.

Georgia Townend Returns To Job She Had Before Love Island

She's now revealed that she, in fact, cheekily stole something from the Love Island villa before her brisk exit...

Georgia Townend reveals her cheeky villa antics. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

The 28-year-old reality star took to TikTok on Sunday to show off her Love Island souvenir!

She filmed the video against a backdrop of the famous villa kitchen, where she pointed to the decor and mouthed along to the words: "You're coming home with me."

When Georgia was sent packing from the hit dating show, she made sure to take a cute balloon dog ornament with her – why not?

Watch the hilarious video below.

Georgia Townend posts frequently to TikTok. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

She captioned the clip: "And he did in fact come home with me. I 'rescued' pink balloon dog (still needing a name) from the @loveisland villa on my departure and he has never been happier."

She then turned to Instagram's 'Q&A' feature to get fans to name the stolen keepsake.

Townend said in her story: "So, what shall I call him?"

"Isn't he cute? I love him, the reason I've just posted that now is because I'm still cleaning out my suitcases and he was wrapped up in there so I'd completely forgotten about him!"

Georgia may not have found love during her Love Island journey but at least she came out of it with some house decor?

