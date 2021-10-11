Love Island's Georgia Townend Stole Something From The Villa

11 October 2021, 16:20

Here's what Georgia Townend stole from the Love Island villa
Here's what Georgia Townend stole from the Love Island villa. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Georgia Townend made sure she didn't leave the Love Island villa empty-handed...

Since leaving the villa, Georgia Townend has made quite the name for herself on social media!

From Instagram to TikTok, the Lidl marketing executive has fans laughing up a storm with her relatable content.

Georgia Townend Returns To Job She Had Before Love Island

She's now revealed that she, in fact, cheekily stole something from the Love Island villa before her brisk exit...

Georgia Townend reveals her cheeky villa antics
Georgia Townend reveals her cheeky villa antics. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

The 28-year-old reality star took to TikTok on Sunday to show off her Love Island souvenir!

She filmed the video against a backdrop of the famous villa kitchen, where she pointed to the decor and mouthed along to the words: "You're coming home with me."

When Georgia was sent packing from the hit dating show, she made sure to take a cute balloon dog ornament with her – why not?

Watch the hilarious video below.

Georgia Townend posts frequently to TikTok
Georgia Townend posts frequently to TikTok. Picture: Georgia Townend/Instagram

She captioned the clip: "And he did in fact come home with me. I 'rescued' pink balloon dog (still needing a name) from the @loveisland villa on my departure and he has never been happier."

She then turned to Instagram's 'Q&A' feature to get fans to name the stolen keepsake.

Townend said in her story: "So, what shall I call him?"

"Isn't he cute? I love him, the reason I've just posted that now is because I'm still cleaning out my suitcases and he was wrapped up in there so I'd completely forgotten about him!"

Georgia may not have found love during her Love Island journey but at least she came out of it with some house decor?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Dani Dyer is said to be dating Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer ‘Dating’ West Ham Player Jarrod Bowen

Jack Fincham candidly spoke about 'hitting rock bottom'

Love Island’s Jack Fincham Attempted To Take His Own Life After 'Hitting Rock Bottom'
Love Island's Liberty will compete on Dancing on Ice!

Liberty Poole Has Been Cast In 'Dancing On Ice' 2022

Lucinda Strafford spilt the tea on the post-villa tensions

Lucinda Denies Feud With Love Island Pals Chloe, Faye & Kaz

Kaz said she was sent to a psychotherapist on Love Island

Kaz Kamwi ‘Sent To A Psychotherapist’ During Love Island

Hot On Capital

Jung Ho-yeon fans want to know if she has TikTok

Does Jung Ho Yeon From Squid Game Have TikTok?

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley had a night out with their friends

Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Dancing On A Night Out Looks Like Pure Happiness
Timothée Chalamet reveals his next character

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Pictures As Willy Wonka

Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011

Little Mix Reminisce The Start Of Their Career & Iconic Individual Logos

Music

Episode one of Squid Game has a big clue...

This Is Why The Squid Game Twist Was Clear From The Beginning

More Movies & TV News

What's next now you've finished Squid Game?

Here's What To Watch After Finishing Squid Game

Sabrina Carpenter appeared in Orange is the New Black

Sabrina Carpenter Appeared In Orange Is The New Black

The hidden meaning behind Sae-byeok's accent

Fans Are Just Discovering The Hidden Meaning Of Sae-Byeok's Accent In Squid Game
Inside Hwang Dong-hyuk's career...

Everything You Need To Know About Squid Game's Writer Hwang Dong-Hyuk
Here's all the info on the Squid Game main cast

All The Details On The 'Squid Game' Cast: From Their Roles To Their Instagram Handles