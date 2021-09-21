Love Island’s Georgia Townend Reveals Real Reason She Went Back To Old Job At Lidl

Love Island's Georgia said she always planned on returning to her old job. Picture: ITV2/@georgiatownend_/Instagram

By Capital FM

Georgia Townend explained that she had always planned on going back to her old job after leaving Love Island.

Love Island star Georgia Townend left fans with a serious amount of questions after revealing that she had returned to her day job after seeking romance in the villa.

The 28-year-old marketing executive, who has been keeping fans entertained with her hilarious TikToks, filmed herself returning to her old offices at Lidl just last week and has now revealed the real reason she went back to her day job.

Although Love Island has proven to be a kickstart for some huge careers in the creative field, with the show birthing an array of social media influencers such as PLT’s new creative director Molly-Mae Hague, Georgia explained that her plan was always to go back to her 9-5.

Speaking to Grazia about why she was adamant she wanted her old job back, she said: “During Love Island, I was on sabbatical from work, with the intention always being that I would return to my job.”

Georgia Townend revealed why she went back to her old job before Love Island. Picture: @georgiatownend_/Instagram

She continued: “I’m very career-driven and have invested a huge amount of time and dedication into building my career, I’ve climbed the corporate ladder, and my career continues to be very important to me.”

Georgia went on to say that she feels she was inspired to return to her job in order to be a positive role model to her followers.

The former Islander added: “It’s important I send a positive message out to young people who perceive Instagram or other creative careers as the only measure of success.

“Good jobs and careers all look different to different people. So long as you are in a role, that you firstly enjoy, where you feel like you are actively contributing, and continue to grow and develop, you're in a very good career indeed.”

Georgia Townend said the plan was always to go back to her 9-5. Picture: @georgiatownend_/Instagram

Love Island's Georgia explained she wants to be a positive role model for fans. Picture: ITV2

This comes after Georgia explained what her role entailed on a day to day basis.

Georgia, whose degree was in food and nutrition, explained that she’s been at Lidl for six years, saying: “During my degree, I did a placement year and I worked in food manufacturing, which I really enjoyed, but I knew when I graduated I wanted to move retail side, because for me the joy for me comes out in bringing end product to customer.

“So when I graduated I joined Lidl on the graduate scheme, that was about six years ago, I’m obviously not on the graduate scheme anymore, my role’s in a marketing function. There’s lots of things that fall into my remit of responsibility.”

She isn’t the first star from the ITV2 dating show who has returned to her day job, with Islanders such as Dr Alex George, Amber Davies and Anna Vakili all enjoying roles in their former career paths.

