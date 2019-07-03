Love Island’s Anna Vakili Branded ‘Hypocrite’ For Raging At Michael Griffiths After He Brutally Dumps Amber Gill

Anna Vakili divided Love Island viewers during Tuesday night’s dramatic recoupling.

Tuesday’s recoupling on Love Island was the most dramatic yet, as Michael Griffiths dumped Amber Gill for new girl Joanna Chimonides and Curtis Pritchard admitted “something’s missing” from his romance with Amy Hart.

Another budding romance which came to an abrupt end was Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames’ brief fling, after the pharmacist found she had more in common with basketball player Ovie Soko in Casa Amor.

Viewers’ hearts broke as Anna and Ovie returned hand in hand as Jordan stood by the fire pit, clearly gutted.

Anna Vakili looked furious when Michael chose Joanna over Amber Gill. Picture: ITV2

Jordan looked heartbroken when Anna returned with Ovie. Picture: ITV2

In a preview for Wednesday night’s episode, Anna can be seen letting rip at Michael for savagely dumping partner of three weeks Amber for Joanna, who he’s known for three days and the clip has viewers divided, with many dubbing her a “hypocrite”.

“How is Anna looking so shocked an disappointed in Michael when she’s just done the same thing to Jordan?” tweeted one person, as another said, “Anna is literally the biggest hypocrite, can’t stand her, how can she give Danny all that grief and then do the same thing to Jordan, and I bet she gives Michael grief as well, practice what you preach.”

Ex islander Wes Nelson also piped up, sharing a video of himself saying: “Can someone tell me why Anna’s giving it? Anna you just did the same damn thing you thicko!”

Why is Anna piping up when she also recoupled and pied Jordan 😤 such a hypocrite kmt #LoveIsland — shennon (@shenhewa) July 2, 2019

Anna needs to back off. To the people slating Michael and defending her, you conveniently forget that Michael at least took the time to get to know Joanne first, while Anna sucked Ovies face off at the earliest opportunity and said "Jordan who?". But carry on 👍 — Joe Gill (@JoeGill94) July 3, 2019

if I see ONE more tweet saying that anna is a hypocrite and did the exact same thing then I will flip, it was a TOTALLY different situation, Michael REASSURED amber !!!!!!! #loveisland — abi dickson (@abidickson01) July 2, 2019

The difference between Michael and Anna is Michael has literally slagged off Amber to Joanna and then complains that Amber is the problem as to why he’s recoupling... Anna hasn’t slated Jordan and has just purely said she’s found someone more suited to her #LoveIsland — ✨Jess (@jessicaluciex) July 2, 2019

However, some fans defended Anna, insisting the two relationships are completely different. One viewer wrote: “Michael and Amber were together for about 3-4 weeks. Anna and Jordan were only together for about a week.”

Another fan also raged: “Anna didn’t promise Jordan s**t!!!!!!! DONT COMPARE ANNA AND MICHEAL. ALL MICHEAL DID WAS TALK SHIT ABOUT AMBER SO HE CAN MAKE A NEW GIRL FEEL BETTER ABOUT HERSELF [sic].”

In the teaser for the following night’s episode, Anna and Michael come to blows before Michael hails Amber “pathetic”. Amy is also seen turning on Curtis, raging: “I was going to tell you I loved you!”

