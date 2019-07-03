Love Island’s Anna Vakili Branded ‘Hypocrite’ For Raging At Michael Griffiths After He Brutally Dumps Amber Gill

3 July 2019, 12:11 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 12:13

Anna Vakili divided Love Island viewers during Tuesday night’s dramatic recoupling.

Tuesday’s recoupling on Love Island was the most dramatic yet, as Michael Griffiths dumped Amber Gill for new girl Joanna Chimonides and Curtis Pritchard admitted “something’s missing” from his romance with Amy Hart.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Another budding romance which came to an abrupt end was Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames’ brief fling, after the pharmacist found she had more in common with basketball player Ovie Soko in Casa Amor.

Viewers’ hearts broke as Anna and Ovie returned hand in hand as Jordan stood by the fire pit, clearly gutted.

Anna Vakili looked furious when Michael chose Joanna over Amber Gill
Anna Vakili looked furious when Michael chose Joanna over Amber Gill. Picture: ITV2
Jordan looked heartbroken when Anna returned with Ovie
Jordan looked heartbroken when Anna returned with Ovie. Picture: ITV2

In a preview for Wednesday night’s episode, Anna can be seen letting rip at Michael for savagely dumping partner of three weeks Amber for Joanna, who he’s known for three days and the clip has viewers divided, with many dubbing her a “hypocrite”.

“How is Anna looking so shocked an disappointed in Michael when she’s just done the same thing to Jordan?” tweeted one person, as another said, “Anna is literally the biggest hypocrite, can’t stand her, how can she give Danny all that grief and then do the same thing to Jordan, and I bet she gives Michael grief as well, practice what you preach.”

Ex islander Wes Nelson also piped up, sharing a video of himself saying: “Can someone tell me why Anna’s giving it? Anna you just did the same damn thing you thicko!”

However, some fans defended Anna, insisting the two relationships are completely different. One viewer wrote: “Michael and Amber were together for about 3-4 weeks. Anna and Jordan were only together for about a week.”

Another fan also raged: “Anna didn’t promise Jordan s**t!!!!!!! DONT COMPARE ANNA AND MICHEAL. ALL MICHEAL DID WAS TALK SHIT ABOUT AMBER SO HE CAN MAKE A NEW GIRL FEEL BETTER ABOUT HERSELF [sic].”

In the teaser for the following night’s episode, Anna and Michael come to blows before Michael hails Amber “pathetic”. Amy is also seen turning on Curtis, raging: “I was going to tell you I loved you!”

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Tommy Fury had a face like thunder when Lucie Donlan returned with her new man

Love Island Viewers Convinced Lucie Donlan And Tommy Fury Are In Love After Dramatic Recoupling
Caroline Flack's leopard print dress had viewers begging to know where it was from

Caroline Flack Leopard Print Dress: Where Love Island Presenter Got Her Incredible Strapless Mini Dress
The dramatic scenes will air tonight.

WATCH: Curtis Pritchard Admits He ‘Doesn’t Even Feel Bad’ About Wanting To Ditch Amy Hart For New Girl Jourdan Riane In Explosive Preview
Exclusive
Curtis Pritchard has been having doubts about his romance with Amy Hart

Why Love Island's Curtis Pritchard Is Having Doubts About Amy Hart Romance  – According To One Dumped Islander
Curtis Pritchard's mum thinks her son's head wont turn

Love Island Star Curtis Pritchard’s Mum And Brother Reveal What They Really Think Of Amy Hart

Hot On Capital

Liam Payne and Cheryl are closer than ever after their split

Cheryl Liking Liam Payne's Latest Instagram Photos Prove They're The Friendliest Exes Around
Demi Lovato reacted to someone who fat-shamed her on Instagram

Demi Lovato Claps Back At Troll Who Fat-Shamed Singer

Demi Lovato

Jessie J shared a photo of her and Channing Tatum to her Instagram

Jessie J Shares Adorable PDA Pictures With Boyfriend, Channing Tatum

Jessie J

Scooter Braun is embroiled in a rift with Taylor Swift

What Is Scooter Braun's Net Worth, Who Does He Represent And What's His Beef With Taylor Swift?
Lil Nas X reveals the meaning behind 'Old Town Road'

'Old Town Road' Meaning: Lil Nas X Clarifies The Message Behind His Viral Hit
Little Mix Press Image

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

News

More Movies & TV News

Yewande has discussed her love triangle with Danny and Arabella

WATCH: Love Island's Yewande Biala Opens Up About The Danny-Arabella Love Triangle
Season three of Stranger Things premieres 4th July 2019

Stranger Things Season 3: Cast, Release Date And Final Trailer
The Love Island couples are changing every week

Love Island 2019 Couples: Who's Coupled Up With Who As Danny Williams Picks Arabella Chi
Queer Eye is back for its fourth series

Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Queer Eye Series 4: Release Date, Location & Cast
Tom Holland saved a fan who was being crushed against a barricade

WATCH: Tom Holland Rescues A Fan Who Was Being "Crushed" By Autograph Hunters