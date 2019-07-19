Love Island’s Amy Hart Takes Swipe At Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard As They Continue Raunchy Antics In The Villa

19 July 2019, 11:37 | Updated: 19 July 2019, 11:45

Amy Hart appeared to take a swipe at Curtis and Maura after Love Island aired
Amy Hart appeared to take a swipe at Curtis and Maura after Love Island aired. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram / ITV2

Love Island star Amy Hart appeared to take a dig at former love interest Curtis Pritchard and his new flame Maura Higgins.

Amy Hart has been going from strength to strength since her shock exit from Love Island, landing her dream job and making numerous PAs since she returned to UK soil.

The air hostess was left heartbroken before she decided to leave the ITV2 show, as she discovered pal Maura Higgins had taken a shine to Curtis Pritchard – who Amy had been coupled up with for four weeks.

Since Amy’s exit, Maura and Curtis have wasted no time in getting to know each other and even appeared to get steamy under the covers during one recent episode.

Amy is of course less than impressed by their new relationship, and in a glamorous Instagram post she appeared to take a dig at the Irish ring girl and the ballroom dancer.

“When they go low, we go high,” she captioned the photo of herself staring steely at the camera with gloss on her lips and her blonde tresses styled into big waves.

Fans loved the Michelle Obama-inspired caption, with one person replying: “His loss,” as another said: “Slay.”

“Never a truer sentence spoken hun,” commented a third, as a fourth agreed: “You deserve better than Curtis.”

Amy uploaded the snap to her one million followers after Love Island fans witnessed the boys put on a steamy display in a construction-themed challenge.

Curtis Pritchard left Maura Higgins speechless during the 'buff builder' challenge
Curtis Pritchard left Maura Higgins speechless during the 'buff builder' challenge. Picture: ITV2

During the ‘buff builder’ game, Curtis wowed Maura with his strength before they shared a lengthy snog after completing the task.

Earlier on in the week, ITV2 viewers were left cringing after Curtis branded Maura a “naughty girl” during their late-night antics.

The pair have decided to sleep on the day bed outside together as they aren't officially coupled up yet, but as they got down to serious bits under the duvet a ruffled Curtis said "I didn't expect that to happen."

One fan couldn't contain their disapproval at witnessing their duvet action: "Catching up on last nights #loveisland... things I didn’t need to hear this early in the morning, Curtis calling Maura a ‘naughty girl" with others unable to hide how much they were cringing at the situation.

It has been rumoured couples are getting down to business within the villa, but the producers have made the decision to not put as much emphasis on the bedroom scenes to protect the islanders' reputations and mental health when they leave the show.

When Danny and Jourdan stopped by Capital for a chat, they confirmed there were definitely bits going down at night, but producers are being respectful to people.

