Love Island’s Amy Hart Lands Guest Panelist Job On Loose Women

17 July 2019, 10:43

Amy Hart is joining the Loose Women panel next week
Amy Hart is joining the Loose Women panel next week. Picture: ITV

Amy Hart’s turbulent journey on Love Island has worked out for the best.

Amy Hart had a tough time inside the Love Island villa, after Curtis Pritchard dumped her after just four weeks.

Their break-up resulted in Amy leaving the villa after her heartache became too much to bear, but ever since she’s been giving plenty of interviews about her Love Island journey and her openness has landed her a presenting stint on Loose Women.

The 27 year old will join the panel on Wednesday 24th July as a guest panelist, after she first appeared alongside the ITV hosts on Tuesday.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Amy wrote: "The face you make when someone asks you if you cried when you got the call from the Loose Ladies. What a birthday present that is!"

Amy Hart has been a fan of Loose Women since she was little
Amy Hart has been a fan of Loose Women since she was little. Picture: ITV

Amy joined Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards on Tuesday to discuss her time in the villa.

During her interview she revealed her and Maura Higgins became firm friends in the villa. However, Maura’s interest in Curtis is what led Amy to exit the show.

She told the panelists: “Initially I didn’t warm to Maura because of her treatment of Molly and Elma, however, because she is kind, caring, funny, we’ve both travelled a lot so we bonded over that. We did form a friendship.

“But for her to move the goal posts to suit her situation to decide we were never friends in the first place because she wanted to get with Curtis, obviously it’s not the most ideal thing, but I left on good terms with her.”

Asked whether she thinks Maura is staying with Curtis to remain in the villa, Amy responded: “Curtis was the best option for her at that time to stay in the villa.”

Amy’s villa journey came to a sudden halt when she returned from Casa Amor when Curtis told her he’d had his head turned by new girl Jourdan Riane – who has since left the villa with partner Danny Williams.

Curtis’ brutal dumping left the air hostess extremely emotional and when she left the show she revealed producers had to monitor her while during mealtimes to ensure she was eating, after they noticed she’d started to lose weight.

