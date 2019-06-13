Love Island’s Amber Gill Wins Over Viewers With Her Brutal Honesty And Absolute Sass

13 June 2019, 11:14

Amber Gill has won the hearts of the nation with her brutal honesty
Amber Gill has won the hearts of the nation with her brutal honesty. Picture: ITV2

Amber Gill was branded “rude” when she first entered the Love Island villa, but fans are now finally warming to her.

Love Island star Amber Gill didn’t win herself many fans when she first entered the villa, after calling former couple partner Callum MacLeod “old” and telling him he didn’t suit his sunglasses while she “could pull off any pair”.

But after 10 days, the 21 year old’s blunt personality is finally warming to viewers, after seeing her develop feelings for co-star Michael Griffiths.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Her brutal honesty with pal Anton Danyluk also had viewers giving her praise, as she told the Scotsman how he’d upset Anna Vakili by comparing her to Molly-Mae Hague.

After admitting he fancied Molly-Mae, Anton decided to turn his attentions to Anna who is now single following partner Sherif Lanre’s shock exit from the show. But Amber wasn’t happy with how Anton had told Anna he now wanted to chat to her more instead of Molly-Mae, quickly pulling him aside to point out what he’d done.

Amber said to Anton: “Why did you go over and say ‘Molly-Mae is my type, that is what I want appearance wise but personality-wise you [Anna]’?" to which Anton seemed genuinely confused, insisting he “didn’t mean it like that”.

Amber Gill telling off Anton Danyluk about what he said to Anna was hilarious
Amber Gill telling off Anton Danyluk about what he said to Anna was hilarious. Picture: ITV2

Viewers also loved Amber’s reaction when she watched Michael pull out a chair for one of the new girls ahead of her date.

“I’ve said since day one I like Amber and now people are only just starting to see why,” one person tweeted, as another said: “My mind has been totally changed about Amber, I think her and Michael are my faves now.”

“I loved Amber from day one, no messing with her gotta know that kind of personality she’s just afraid bless her,” tweeted a third person as a fourth wrote: “Lol Amber has no filter and I. AM. HERE. FOR. IT.”

On Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island, Amber was seen giving Michael a kiss on the day beds after initially rejecting his advances on the terrace because she’d been drinking coke and was worried about her breath. So when they finally kissed, the sweet moment had viewers across the nation dubbing them their new favourite couple.

Former Islander Sam Bird has already predicted Amber will win the show, saying he can see her stealing the £50,000 prize money for herself instead of splitting it with her partner.

Couples who win Love Island are awarded £50,000 and are given the option by Caroline Flack to split or steal the money. No one has ever chosen to steal the money- probably as the entire nation would heckle them forever more, but Sam reckons Amber would do the dirty on her other half and TBH, it would be quality television.

