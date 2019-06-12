Love Island’s Sherif Lanre Breaks His Silence Following Sudden Villa Exit For ‘Breaking The Rules’

12 June 2019, 15:13

Sherif Lanre has spoken out following his Love Island exit
Sherif Lanre has spoken out following his Love Island exit. Picture: ITV2

Sherif Lanre has addressed his exit from the Love Island villa, one day after his departure was announced by ITV2.

Love Island’s Sherif Lanre was only in the villa for nine days before leaving the show for “breaking the rules”, which we are yet to discover more about.

As rumours continue to swirl about the reason behind Sherif’s shock exit, the 20 year old has spoken out on Instagram Stories, sharing a statement to thank fans for their support.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

He said: “Thank you to everyone including my friends and family for the support I’ve come back to. I appreciate you all and hope I provided some good, positive moments during my time on Love Island and for anyone wondering I’m all good.”

Sherif Lanre thanked fans for their support after leaving Love Island
Sherif Lanre thanked fans for their support after leaving Love Island. Picture: Sherif Lanre/Instagram

Sherif then added the hashtags #ItIsWhatItIs and #BiggerThingsToCome.

Following his departure from the villa, Sherif’s mum branded the situation “unfair”, telling Mail Online she doesn’t know why her son was kicked out of the villa.

She said: “I don't know the real reason yet, but I'm determined to get to the bottom of it. I don't know if he has actually done anything wrong yet. I need to look at his Love Island code of conduct and I need to speak to him properly to find out what really happened.

"But I'm his mum, I'm going to think it was a bit unfair. I think so. I'm going to defend my son."

Following the news of his exit from the show, his family shared a post on Instagram which has since been deleted. They wrote: “So sadly Sherif has left the villa. It’s unclear why at the moment but hopefully we will be able to update ASAP!!

“But he will STILL be appearing on our screens tonight. Everyone on endz is BEYOND proud and excited to have our boy home.”

ITV2 announced Sherif would be leaving Love Island in a statement, saying: “After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

Sherif also wrote a statement himself, adding: In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa. I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from. I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

The chef had been coupled up with Anna Vakili in the villa, meaning the pharmacist is now single once again.

Meanwhile, Love Island viewers will see two new female entries to the villa tonight. Their arrival comes just a few days after newbie Danny Williams joined the contestants and caught the eye of Molly Mae Hague and Yewande Biala.

