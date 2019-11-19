Who's Single On I'm A Celebrity 2019? Roman Kemp's Girlfriend & Jacqueline Jossa's Husband Revealed

19 November 2019, 12:33 | Updated: 19 November 2019, 15:15

Who's single on I'm A Celebrity 2019?
Who's single on I'm A Celebrity 2019? Picture: Getty Images

Is Roman Kemp single? Who's Jacqueline Jossa's husband? When did Myles Stephenson split from his ex? We take you through the dating history of this year's I'm A Celebrity campmates...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full swing with a new bunch of campmates joining Ant & Dec Down Under.

This year's jungle line-up includes Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, reality TV icon Caitlyn Jenner, EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa and Arsenal football legend Ian Wright.

Want to know which celebrities are single? Who's married? We've got you covered in our I'm A Celeb dating guide...

Roman Kemp is not single

Ballie Ballerson SOHO Venue Launch
Ballie Ballerson SOHO Venue Launch. Picture: Getty

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp has a girlfriend - he's been dating Sophie-Anne Flury, a neuroscientist, since 2018.

Sophie-Anne grew up in Switzerland and recently launched Shu Gum - a cleaning product to help keep your shoes fresh.

Roman and Sophie-Anne have a dog together - a super cute, six-month old Chihuahua called Luna.

Caitlyn Jenner is not single

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins
Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins. Picture: Getty

Well, apparently... Caitlyn is rumoured to be dating 23-year-old businesswoman Sophia Hutchins, who is also transgender.

Sophie is a business woman who has developed a sunscreen mist that can be applied after makeup.

There has even been speculation that the couple are considering getting married soon!

Nadine Coyle is single

Brit Awards 2009: Universal Party - Inside
Brit Awards 2009: Universal Party - Inside. Picture: Getty

Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle is thought to be single, after splitting from her partner Jason Bell in September this year.

Nadine had been dating the American football player for 11 years, after meeting in America way back in 2008.

Nadine and Jason have a daughter together - Anaíya Bell, who was born in February 2014 and is five-years-old.

Myles Stephenson is single

Myles Stephenson and Gabby Allen attend the Eaten By Lions...
Myles Stephenson and Gabby Allen attend the Eaten By Lions... Picture: Getty

RakSu singer Mules Stephenson is rumoured to be single, after splitting from his ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Myles had been dating the Love Island star since September 2018 and the pair had even moved in together.

However, Gabby took to Instagram in August this year to confirm that her and Myles had now called things off.

Jacqueline Jossa is not single

"Wonder Park" Take Over Of Chessington World Of Adventure
"Wonder Park" Take Over Of Chessington World Of Adventure. Picture: Getty

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa married her partner Dan Osborne in June 2017.

The pair have been together since 2013 and have two daughters - Ella born in February 2015 and Mia born in June 2018.

Dan also has a six-year-old son Teddy, from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Megan Tomlin.

James Haskell is not single

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Former professional rugby player James Haskell is married to TV presenter Chloe Madeley.

Chloe is actually the daughter of This Morning legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

James proposed to Chloe in Paris and the pair married in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony in the UK.

Adele Roberts is not single

Adele Roberts and partner Kate Holderness
Adele Roberts and partner Kate Holderness. Picture: Instagram: @kateholderness

Radio presenter Adele Roberts has a long-term partner, actress Kate Holderness.

The 40-year-old celebrity has been dating Kate for a number of years and the pair are believed to share a flat together.

Ian Wright is not single

Celebrities Rock Up To School Of Rock Preview To support Miles Frost Fund
Celebrities Rock Up To School Of Rock Preview To support Miles Frost Fund. Picture: Getty

Ian Wright has a wife - he's been married to Nancy Hallam since 2011.

The pair have two children together, seven-year-old Roxanne and ten-year-old Lola.

Ian has eight children in total (four daughters and four sons). His two eldest sons are famous footballing brothers Shaun Wright-Phillips and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Kate Garraway is not single

Galaxy British Book Awards 2009 - Arrivals
Galaxy British Book Awards 2009 - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Smooth Radio and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has a husband, political advisor Derek Draper.

Kate and Derek married in 2005 and have two children together - daughter Darcey and son Bill.

The 52-year-old presenter was previously married to Ian Rumsey from 1998 to 2002.

Andrew Maxwell is not single

The Mencap Big Comedy Special
The Mencap Big Comedy Special. Picture: Getty

Comedian Andrew Maxwell is married, although not much is known about the star's wife.

The couple married in 2015 and have three children together. They currently live in Kent after moving from London.

The Irish stand-up star is best known for narrating the MTV reality series Ex on the Beach.

