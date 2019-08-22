Gabby Allen Sparks Myles Stephenson Split Rumours With Cryptic Instagram Post

Gabby Allen and Myles Stephenson may have split. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @gabbydawnallen

Gabby Allen has liked a cryptic Instagram post about 'walking away' and deleted snaps of Myles Stephenson from her page, leading many to think they have split.

Love Island star Gabby Allen has sparked rumours she's split from Rak-Su band member Myles Stephenson after she deleted all traces of him from her Instagram page, with the couple having last been pictured together back in May.

Love Island’s Anna Vakili Pictured On A Date With Mystery Man After Jordan Hames Drama

The celeb pair first went public with their relationship back in September 2018, shortly after Gabby left the Celebrity Big Brother house and they've remained pretty inseparable every since, until things went pretty quiet recently.

Gabby also reportedly liked a cryptic post about 'walking away' and 'doing what is best for the health of your heart', which is quite often a celebs way of letting people subtly know that they have ended things.

Gabby had previously opened up about their relationship, revealing she and Myles were living together and even looking to buy a house together, and admitting he is the first person she's considered planning for the future with.

She told The Daily Mail: "I mean he’s the first person that I’ve really thought about having a long term relationship. We’re talking about future things too.""It doesn’t feel weird talking about it, it’s not forced in any way. It’s not put on."

The fitness guru also threw some shade about her Love Island ex, Marcel Somerville, whilst gushing about Myles, saying: "Since I’ve been with Myles it feels like we’ve been together for ages! To think back to previous relationships, it’s like madness that you were ever with that person."

Neither party have yet addressed the split rumours, either directly or through reps.

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Love Island News