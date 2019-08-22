Love Island’s Anna Vakili Pictured On A Date With Mystery Man After Jordan Hames Drama

22 August 2019, 10:54

Anna Vakili was pictured hand in hand with a mystery man
Anna Vakili was pictured hand in hand with a mystery man. Picture: Anna Vakili/Instagram / ITV2

Anna Vakili appears to have fully moved on from her heartache in Love Island.

Anna Vakili thought she’d found happiness in the Love Island villa when Jordan Hames asked her to be his girlfriend, but just two days after making things official he turned his attentions to India Reynolds, leaving Anna outraged.

But the pharmacist seems to have put the reality TV drama well and truly behind her after she was papped on a date with a mystery man in Notting Hill, London on Wednesday.

Anna Vakili Hints At Molly-Mae Hague Feud As She Likes Savage Tweet About Love Island Star’s ‘Ellie Belly’ Toy

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Anna looked to be in high spirits as she grinned at her new beau while they walked along hand-in-hand.

Fresh-faced Anna had her long dark locks scraped back into a ponytail and rocked a white t-shirt with black gym leggings.

Anna Vakili's Love Island journey didn't go as she'd hoped
Anna Vakili's Love Island journey didn't go as she'd hoped. Picture: Anna Vakili/Instagram

Despite the fact her man had his earphones in, Anna looped her hand through his arm and held him close as they strolled along together.

He even kept his earphones in for the entirety of their date, but managed to chat away to the 28 year old.

After a stroll through Notting Hill they stopped for an al fresco brunch at a cute coffee shop where Anna posted a snap on Instagram Stories of their food.

Anna appears to have gotten over her heartache from her split with Jordan but also seems to have a rift with co-star Molly-Mae Hague.

Soon after Love Island came to an end, Anna liked some savage social media posts about the fashion blogger.

Anna appeared to make a dig at Molly-Mae about the airtime her beloved cuddly toy received over her, Yewande Biala and Amber Gill during the Love Island Reunion by liking some savage tweets.

The tweet said: “Where was the Anna Yewande and Amber segment? Why the f**k has that elephant got more screen time than them? #LoveIslandReunion.”

Another read: “Caroline speak for yourself. No one gives AF about Ellie belly.”

Anna and Molly-Mae seemed to be strong friends in the villa, but Anna’s liking of the tweets appeared to hint they’re no longer on good terms.

