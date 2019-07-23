Love Island Viewers Furious At Jordan Hames As Anna Vakili's Boyfriend Has His Head Turned By India Reynolds

23 July 2019, 10:50 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 10:51

Jordan Hames has seemingly had his head turned by India Reynolds on Love Island, one day after making Anna Vakili his girlfriend.

Jordan Hames officially made Anna Vakili his girlfriend one week before the Love Island finale, but with just days to go until the series wraps up it appears the model has been focusing his attention elsewhere.

On Monday night’s show Jordan was seen telling pal Curtis Pritchard in the teaser for Tuesday’s episode that he’s been “having a few good chats” with India Reynolds and he finds himself “looking forward” to bumping into her.

The short scene stunned ITV2 viewers, with many adamant Jordan’s only having second thoughts because he and Anna were in the bottom few couples in the last dumping.

Jordan Hames said he's been enjoying getting to know India Reynolds
Jordan Hames said he's been enjoying getting to know India Reynolds. Picture: ITV2

They were saved by their co-stars, leaving Michael Griffiths and Francesca Allen booted from the villa, but the vote may have taken its toll on the couple.

Jordan is playing a game because he saw that the public aren’t voting for him and Anna,” one viewer tweeted, as another said: “Jordan, you literally just became Anna’s boyfriend and you are eyeing up India. You are actual trash.”

Many also commented on how Jordan was “carrying Michael’s torch”, after Michael dumped Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides during his time in the villa – before returning his attentions to Amber as soon as Joanna was dumped.

“Michael still in the villa using Jordan as a disguise,” wrote another fan, as a fourth commented: “Through Jordan, the spirit of Michael shall live on!”

During the girls’ time in Casa Amor, Anna dumped Jordan for basketball player Ovie Soko but when she returned to the villa he won her back after less than a week.

If he was to now pursue things with India, he will be poaching Ovie’s partner yet again as the sportsman and the Instagram star have been happily coupled up for a few days.

Jordan’s shock revelation about liking India came just one day after he made Anna his girlfriend by taking her to all the places in the villa they’d shared a memorable moment, for example their first kiss and where they sat when she decided to recouple with him.

In the teaser for Tuesday night’s show, Jordan told Curtis: “Over the past couple of days I’ve had a few good conversations with India. I find myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa and having conversations with her.

"It’s made me sit back and think, you know?”

India Reynolds is currently coupled up with Ovie Soko
India Reynolds is currently coupled up with Ovie Soko. Picture: ITV2

The camera then pans to Anna, who says: “I’ve got a bad feeling.”

The islanders are less than one week away from the final, and Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are the only couple who appear to have a strong chance of winning.

