Anna Vakili Hints At Molly-Mae Hague Feud As She Likes Savage Tweet About Love Island Star’s ‘Ellie Belly’ Toy

8 August 2019, 10:55

Anna Vakili liked some savage posts about Molly-Mae Hague
Anna Vakili liked some savage posts about Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram

Anna Vakili has hinted at a feud between her and Love Island co-star Molly-Mae Hague.

Anna Vakili left the Love Island villa a few days before the final, following her shock split from partner Jordan Hames after he cracked on with India Reynolds two days after making her his girlfriend.

Anton Danyluk Slammed For ‘Encouraging’ Trolls To Drag Molly-Mae Hague On Instagram

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury went on to finish in second place in the reality TV show, and since the contestants have all left the show rifts between the stars are already beginning to unveil.

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan have made their feelings toward Molly-Mae clear since they were dumped from the island, and now Anna has also seemingly drifted from the social media influencer – despite the fact Molly broke down in tears when Anna left the villa.

Anna Vakili made her feelings about Ellie Belly clear
Anna Vakili made her feelings about Ellie Belly clear. Picture: Instagram
Anna Vakili hinted at a rift with Molly-Mae Hague
Anna Vakili hinted at a rift with Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Instagram

Anna appeared to make a dig at Molly-Mae about the airtime her beloved cuddly toy received over her, Yewande Biala and Amber Gill during the Love Island Reunion by liking some savage tweets.

The tweet said: “Where was the Anna Yewande and Amber segment? Why the f**k has that elephant got more screen time than them? #LoveIslandReunion.”

Another read: “Caroline speak for yourself. No one gives AF about Ellie belly.”

Anna and Molly-Mae seemed to be strong friends in the villa, but Anna’s tweets appear to hint they’re no longer on good terms.

Molly also had a feud with Anton at the reunion show, after he revealed why he unfollowed her. However, two days later he was accused of “encouraging” people to troll Molly after he responded with laughing emojis to someone who commented on his Instagram: “Money-Mae looking for her follow back.”

He soon received backlash from other followers, saying it’s “sad” he encouraged such behaviour.

Tommy Fury called Anton ‘childish’ during a chat with Capital Breakfast on Tuesday morning. Speaking to Roman, Vick and Sonny, he said: “I think it’s a bit childish because we’re all good friends here and there’s no need for any bad blood and on mine and Molly’s part, there’s no bad blood, we wish him all the best.”

