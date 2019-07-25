Love Island's Jordan Hames And India Reynolds ‘Secretly Flirted’ For Days In Unaired Scenes – Says Dumped Islander Chris Taylor

Jordan Hames and India Reynolds apparently had secret flirty chats. Picture: ITV2

Dumped Love Island star Chris Taylor has revealed Jordan Hames’ feelings for India Reynolds weren’t so random.

Chris Taylor and partner Harley Brash were dumped from Love Island on Wednesday night along with Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili – following their explosive row over Jordan telling India Reynolds he had feelings for her.

> Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Jordan and Anna had two huge arguments on Tuesday and Wednesday after the model sat with India to tell him how he felt, saying “he looks forward to bumping into her everyday”.

However, their chat was cut short when a heartbroken Anna stormed over to confront her boyfriend of two days.

Chris Taylor said Jordan and India's many chats will never air. Picture: ITV2

The moment had viewers quickly turning against Jordan while Anna was left in tears for the rest of the evening, but dumped islander Chris has since claimed Jordan and India were having flirty exchanges in the days leading up to his split from Anna.

Insisting Jordan’s feelings didn’t come out of nowhere, Chris said in an interview: "You only seen an hour snipped from a 24-hour day, there were conversations between India and Jordan that you will never see.

"There was a lot of flirtiness there. There's a lot of downtime where we aren't allowed to talk about the show but we talk about whatever we want.

"In those moments, that is when a lot of potential relationships and flirtiness goes on – it didn't come out of nowhere. I had a feeling, I knew what Jordan was going to do."

Most fans’ theory about Jordan’s change of heart was that he feared being in the bottom few couples following a public vote, after he and Anna narrowly avoided being dumped last weekend.

However, Chris said this wasn’t behind Jordan’s thought process, adding: “I think the reason for Jordan’s actions were a lot deeper than a potential perception on the outside world.”

Meanwhile, Chris and Harley are now hoping to spend more time with one another to see where their relationship goes.

He said when he left the villa: “I think Harley will agree with me. It’s really early doors for us, we didn’t get to spend loads and loads of time together in the villa. It’s anyone’s guess at the moment. It could be a thing but we need to spend more time together in a real-life environment to know whether anything could work.”

Chris was only in the villa for a week, but in that short time he became a firm favourite contestant.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the 'Love Island Podcast'.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After