I'm A Celeb's Scarlett Moffatt Opens Up About Ant McPartlin Absence

Ant McPartlin will not be presenting 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' for the first time this year, with Holly Willoughby taking his place.

'I'm A Celeb' has had everyone on the edge of their seats waiting to find out the official line up for the 2018 series, but now the likes of Harry Redknapp and The Vamps' James McVey have been revealed, the focus has turned to the missing Ant McPartlin.

Ever since 'I'm A Celeb' began back in 2002, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have presented the show, but the 2018 series will see Holly Willoughby take Ant's place after he continues his recovery after entering rehab earlier in the year.

As a big part of the show's past successes, Ant and Dec will certainly be missed as a presenting duo in the new series and 'I'm A Celeb Extra Camp' host Scarlett Moffatt has opened up about her feelings on Ant's absence.

Speaking to The Mirror, Scarlett explained, "I think we’re all going to miss Ant, that’s obvious, we all love him. But Holly is so professional and amazing at what she does. Like she says, she’s keeping the seat warm for him."

Scarlett went on to say, "I honestly couldn’t think of anyone better. I think she’ll be amazing and obviously Ant will be back next year. And Dec and Holly are friends."

Ant's long-time friend and presenting partner Declan Donnelly previously spoke out about missing his BFF on the upcoming series, saying "It is obviously tinged with sadness that Ant won’t be coming this year, I’m going to really miss him, but it’s only for one series and he’ll be back stronger next year.’

Appearing to suggest that he had specifically requested for Holly Willoughby to host in Ant's absence, Dec also revealed, "I didn’t want to host this series with another guy so Holly was top of my list."

Fans of the show have already been rocked by the news that Kiosk Keith has been replaced by Kiosk Kev, but with an incredible line up of campmates added this year, it's sure to be a series to remember when it launches on Sunday 18th November at 9pm.

