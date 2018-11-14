I'm A Celeb 2018: Three Stars Will Be Left Out Of Bushtucker Trials

14 November 2018, 16:57 | Updated: 14 November 2018, 16:59

I'm A Celeb campmates Sair, James and Fleur are all vegan
I'm A Celeb campmates Sair, James and Fleur are all vegan. Picture: Instagram

I'm A Celeb 2018 stars Fleur East, Sair Khan and The Vamps' James McVey will not be eligible to take part in certain Bushtucker Trials.

'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' bosses have finally revealed the official line up for the 2018 series, but it's been revealed that three of them won't be able to take part in certain Bushtucker Trials.

The Vamps' James McVey, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and singer Fleur East are reportedly not going to take part in any of the Bushtucker Trials that require them to eat animal products as they're vegans.

As we've seen over the years, some of the 'I'm A Celeb' Bushtucker Trials have required campmates to eat things such as Kangaroo penis and Witchetty Grubs in order to earn meals for their fellow campmates.

Being strict vegans, James, Fleur and Sair will all reportedly be ineligible for the eating challenges, meaning it'll be up to fellow campmates like John Barrowman, Harry Redknapp and Anne Hegarty to take on the tought task.

Speaking to the Daily Star, one source close to the show revealed, "It could prove a bit tricky for bosses if they refuse to do the eating Bushtucker Trials. Fleur has already told bosses that she is strictly vegan and does not go near any animal products. It’s certainly not ideal."

As well as the three previously mentioned campmates, its been reported that fellow campmate Nick Knowles is a semi-vegetarian and so it's currently unknown whether he'll take part in the challenges either, posing even more problems for ITV bosses.

The 'I'm A Celeb' start date has come under threat after heavy rain and dangerous storms presented a serious concern for producers, but the show currently remains on track to begin on Sunday 18th November at 9pm.

There has also been questions about what's happening to Kiosk Keith after he was sacked from the show last year, with bosses now revealing that he'll be replaced by another character named Kiosk Kev.

