I'm A Celeb Bosses Reveal Kiosk Kev Will Replace Kiosk Keith

14 November 2018, 12:13 | Updated: 14 November 2018, 12:22

Kiosk Kev has replaced Kiosk Keith on I'm A Celeb 2018
Kiosk Kev has replaced Kiosk Keith on I'm A Celeb 2018. Picture: Rex

After Kiosk Keith was sacked from 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here', ITV bosses have now replaced him with Kiosk Kev and fans are confused.

Ever year 'I'm A Celeb' fans get excited about a few things and now that the official 2018 line up has been announced, many people were wondering what was going on with Kiosk Keith.

Unfortunately for long-time fans of the silent character, Kiosk Keith was sacked after the 2017 series although he has now been replaced by newcomer Kiosk Kev.

Kiosk Keith was reportedly sacked from I'm A Celeb after behaving inappropraitely towards a female co-worker
Kiosk Keith was reportedly sacked from I'm A Celeb after behaving inappropraitely towards a female co-worker. Picture: Instagram

Kiosk Keith was reportedly sacked from the ITV show after he allegedly behaved inappropriately towards a female co-worker on the show last year.

Not much is known about his replacement Kiosk Kev, but a source close to the show told one tabloid, "Everyone on set is really pleased with the new Kiosk Kev character - his look has to be seen to be believed. Viewers will love him but the celebrities will be scared stiff! Like Kiosk Keith, Kev is a man of few words and doesn't speak."

Another I'm A Celeb source added, "Kev won't take any nonsense from the celebrities, and he looks very intimating! The celebs from previous series who thought Kiosk Keith was scary won't know how lucky they were - Kiosk Kev is truly terrifying."

Holly Willoughby is set to present 'I'm A Celeb' alongside Declan Donnelly
Holly Willoughby is set to present 'I'm A Celeb' alongside Declan Donnelly. Picture: Instagram

Fans have shared a mixed reaction to the news that Kiosk Kev will replace Kiosk Keith with one upset fan commenting 'I miss Keith already' whilst another added, 'Get out(back) of Keith’s home! That’s his livelyhood! THINK OF THE CHILDREN'.

Others have welcomed the new member of the 'I'm A Celebrity' family, sharing messages like 'Welcome Kiosk Kev look forward to seeing you on screen'.


'I'm A Celeb' 2018 is set to start on Sunday 18th November at 9pm with the likes of football manager Harry Redknapp, The Vamps star James McVey and The Chase's Anne Hegarty all set to take part.

As well as the official line up, there have also been strong rumours that legendary TV presenter Noel Edmonds and TOWIE star Megan Mckenna are set to be secretly added to the campmate line up.

